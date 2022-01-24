TSG Consumer Partners to Acquire Cadogan Tate

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TSG Consumer Partners (“TSG”), a leading private equity firm, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Cadogan Tate Group Holdings (“Cadogan Tate” or the “Company”), a premium specialist logistics group. As part of the transaction, Cadogan Tate management will continue to lead the Company and retain a minority stake. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1977, Cadogan Tate is a leading international premium storage, moving and shipping group specializing in fine art and other valuable possessions. The Company’s loyal and extensive customer base includes individuals, art galleries, museums, interior designers and auction houses. The Company is based in London, and currently operates in London, Paris, Côte d’Azur, New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. The Company plans to grow into new geographies and deepen its presence in existing markets through greenfield site development and acquisitions, all the while with ‘everything, handled with care.’

“Now is the perfect time to bring on a new growth partner and we couldn’t have found a better fit than TSG – a firm with an exceptional track record of growing consumer brands while supporting company values,” said Duncan Orange, CEO of Cadogan Tate. “We are eager to leverage their digital capabilities and expertise in developing brands internationally as we continue to grow our customer engagement. We thank H2 for their support and look forward to our future with TSG.”

“Cadogan Tate is a market-leading international brand and one of the only players in its industry able to provide end-to-end global specialist storage and logistics services for high-value items,” said Colin Welch, Managing Director and Head of New York and London Offices at TSG. “We look forward to supporting Duncan and the management team in achieving its growth plans to expand into new geographies and deepen its presence in existing markets, through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, all while maintaining its high-standard of handling every item with care. With an unmatched reputation, exceptional customer service and trust built over decades, Cadogan Tate is well-positioned for future growth.”

Beth Pickens, Managing Director at TSG, added, “Cadogan Tate delights their customers. The Company leads the industry with customer service. Historically relying on word-of-mouth referrals, we are excited to leverage our significant experience in digital marketing to accelerate their customer acquisition and add to their substantial new business pipeline.”

The transaction is expected to close in May following regulatory clearance.

About TSG Consumer Partners

TSG Consumer Partners, LP is a leading private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams to build and accelerate growth for best-in-class consumer-facing businesses. Since its founding in 1987, TSG has been an active investor in the consumer industry. Representative past and present partner companies include Backcountry, BrewDog, Canyon Bicycles, Duckhorn, Dutch Bros, IT Cosmetics, Mavis Tires, Planet Fitness, REVOLVE, Revolut, Revolution Beauty, Rough Country, Smashbox, Stumptown, Thrive Pet Healthcare and vitaminwater. For more information, including a complete list of TSG’s current partner companies, visit tsgconsumer.com.

