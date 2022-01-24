Built Continues Leadership Investment with Executive Hires in Sales, Value Realization and Talent Acquisition

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Built Technologies, the fastest growing construction and real estate finance platform in the U.S., today announced that it has added Chris Copeland, Katie Wilson and Mark Linnville to the company’s leadership team. These new hires, who hail from FIS, SS&C Evolv and Bridgewater Associates respectively, mark nearly a dozen senior leadership additions in the last few months as part of the company’s aggressive hiring initiative to support its overall growth.

Chris Copeland joins as the Senior Vice President of Sales for the Built for Lending channel. He brings more than 15 years of leadership experience and sales execution to his role, where he is responsible for continued growth in a market where Built has grown exponentially over the last several years. In a similar role covering North American sales at FIS, a Fortune 500 global fintech company, he led a billion-dollar business focusing on new sales and revenue optimization.

As Built’s Value Realization Principal, Katie Wilson provides direct performance metrics, peer benchmarking, and risk assessments to Built’s lending customers, giving them valuable insights with which to grow their business. In her role, she will help Built’s clients further increase ROI as it relates to optimized lending, reduced risk, and increased cash flow. Katie has more than 15 years of experience in financial services, helping banks solve their most complex business risk, compliance, and finance problems related to loans. For the past five years, Katie has been at SS&C Evolv, a large public fintech company specializing in loan accounting and credit solutions, most recently as the Head of Product and Solutions.

Mark Linnville joins Built as the Head of Talent Acquisition, where he supports Built’s aggressive growth strategy, which estimates a doubling of headcount over the next year. In his seven years working at Bridgewater Associates, a global asset management firm, Linnville was a leader within their Tech Recruiting division. There, he supported the rapid growth of the business, helping to ensure inclusive, diverse teams and helping the company achieve multiple accolades, including being named a Best Places to Work award winner.

“Over the past year, Built’s team and leadership augmentation has achieved significant milestones that further enabled us to improve the performance of those building and managing the world around us,” said Jamie Ikerd, COO of Built. “Adding Chris, Katie, and Mark to our leadership team, along with the other new executive hires we’ve announced recently will help us continue to scale our operations and increase value for our clients and the broader construction and real estate ecosystem we serve.”

About Built

Built is the leading provider of construction and real estate finance technology. The platform connects commercial and consumer construction lenders, property developers, commercial general contractors, residential homebuilders, specialty contractors, title companies, and other critical industry vendors to improve the flow of capital through the construction and real estate ecosystem. By connecting all key stakeholders involved in the financing process in real-time, the Built platform helps mitigate risk, power faster draws and payments, ensure compliance, and inspire customer loyalty. Built is used by more than 170 of the leading U.S. and Canadian construction lenders and tens of thousands of developers and contractors. For more information, visit www.getbuilt.com.

