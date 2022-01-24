Dedrone Delivers First Multi-Layered Mobile AI-Powered Drone Detection Unit

DedroneRapidResponse can be deployed in under 30 minutes to ensure uninterrupted airspace protection of outdoor events

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#airspacesecurity—Dedrone, the market leader in smart airspace security, today announced the launch of its first portable detection unit, DedroneRapidResponse. Dedrone detects, identifies, locates and analyzes nearly 300 drone types. The new solution offers Dedrone’s AI-powered technology in a mobile platform attached to a tower, anywhere from 30-50’ high, that can be easily towed and maneuvered on a trailer using an SUV or truck. DedroneRapidResponse, available for use around the world, provides critical capability to ensure public safety at large events including sports, parades, concerts, large gatherings, crime scenes, police activity and more.





Using cloud-enabled software, DedroneRapidResponse pinpoints the drone, providing insights into its load and the pilot’s location as soon as a drone is turned on, giving security teams a significant headstart on a pilot about to fly into a “no fly zone.” The tower is deployable in under 30 minutes and offers a range of 5km detection through a multi-layered solution with two cameras to track multiple drones simultaneously. Additionally, Dedrone can easily network multiple trailers to deliver optimal drone security for large public safety events.

“Most police departments and city administrations know they have a significant public safety risk from malicious drones, having seen the issue at either an airport, stadium or public event in their jurisdiction,” said Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone. “We created DedroneRapidResponse to address the many instances where drone detection needs to be truly multi-layered yet agile and adaptive, such as special events or other large outdoor gatherings. Unlike anything else on the market today, DedroneRapidResponse provides a multi-layered mobile security solution that makes it easy to quickly address a city, agency or company’s airspace security needs, ensuring protection of people, property and information from drone threats.”

St. Petersburg police department was the first law enforcement department in the country to utilize mobile airspace security, deploying DedroneRapidResponse for the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix, an IndyCar motor race. See the new platform in action here.

“The Firestone Grand Prix is an international event, equivalent to the Super Bowl or World Series for the St. Petersburg community,” says Chief Anthony Holloway, St Petersburg Police Department. “It requires a strong police presence to ensure the safety of our citizens and all participants in the race. Dedrone was the ideal partner to help us provide an ‘eye in the sky’ and protect against illegal drones in the no-fly zone. We are proud to be the first police department in the US to deploy such sophisticated technology as part of our larger commitment to ensuring that our entire community remains safe and secure.”

“DedroneRapidResponse was developed through a collaborative design process that incorporated key requirements from the St. Pete PD at every step of the way,” said Rob Campbell, vice president, public sector at Dedrone. “The partnership with Chief Holloway’s team and the solution design will ultimately benefit Law Enforcement and Emergency Management organizations across the country.”

Dedrone is the most prolific drone security company globally, working across 33 countries to deliver the best-in-class detection, identification, tracking, and mitigation of the significant variety of drones from over 65 manufacturers and homemade drones without decoding telemetry data. Dedrone’s solution is used by the governments of four G-7 nations, nine U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, and internationally by more than 65 critical infrastructure sites, 20 airports, 50 correctional facilities, and 10 Fortune 500 companies.

Dedrone is the market leader in smart airspace security. Dedrone’s counter-drone system is trusted by hundreds of commercial, government, and military customers globally to protect against unauthorized drones. With flexibility to host on premise or in the cloud via Dedrone’s Airspace Security-as-a-Service (ASaaS), Dedrone customers can detect, identify, locate, analyze and mitigate unauthorized drone threats. Established in 2014, Dedrone is headquartered in San Francisco, with operations in the Washington, D.C.-area, Columbus, Ohio, London, and Germany. For more information about Dedrone and to reach our airspace security experts, visit dedrone.com and follow @Dedrone on Twitter, Vimeo, and LinkedIn.

