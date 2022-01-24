Deepwatch Helps Organizations Combat Rise in Phishing Attacks with Expanded Email Protection Capabilities in MDR Essentials

New email security capabilities provide mid-size companies with an additional layer of defense against cyberattacks

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deepwatch, the leader in advanced managed detection and response (MDR) security, today announced added email security capabilities to its MDR Essentials service. With growing concerns around phishing and advanced email threats, MDR Essentials’ new email protections, powered by Avanan, a Check Point Company, adds another layer of defense against the volatile threat landscape.

With new email security capabilities, Deepwatch’s MDR Essentials can provide inbox protections against phishing, blocking of malicious emails, and prevention of ransomware payloads – in addition to the benefits of an always-on security operations center (SOC) for less than the cost of a hiring an in-house security analyst. MDR Essentials helps organizations stay secure with 24/7/365 security monitoring and further protection against ransomware with a combination of prevention and detection of phishing attempts and emails with malicious attachments.

“IT and security teams in mid-sized businesses are overburdened and often wear ‘multiple hats.’ One of the most time-consuming tasks is to review user-reported phishing and malicious emails,” said Bobby Christian, Chief Operating Officer at Deepwatch. “We’re proud to partner with Avanan to help alleviate this burden from IT teams while simultaneously strengthening security posture and reducing risk from ransomware attacks.”

It is imperative that organizations protect themselves from email threats as 90% of data breaches begin with a phishing email, according to Cisco’s 2021 cybersecurity threat trends report. Today’s distributed workforce has contributed to expanded attack surfaces and email inboxes remain the top entry point for malicious actors.

“Phishing is the number one cause of breaches, and more than half of all ransomware campaigns start with a phishing email,” says Don Byrne, Global Head of Sales, Email Security at Check Point. “In order to combat the most advanced phishing attacks and stave off ransomware, a modern approach to email security is necessary, one that is AI/API driven and built to secure cloud email. Beyond next-gen email security, the key to our success has been preventing ransomware attacks from reaching end user inboxes while saving IT and SOC teams countless hours. With Avanan now part of Check Point, we are more confident than ever in our ability to deliver meaningful results to Deepwatch and their customers.”

Mid-sized businesses can be left under-protected due to time, budget, and/or staff constraints. Deepwatch MDR Essentials removes the complexity of managing a robust security program across the attack surface for these organizations.

New Deepwatch MDR Essentials email capabilities include:

Inbox protection against phishing

Quarantining and blocking of malicious emails

Protection against phishing email attempts with ransomware payload

Quick and easy deployment within minutes

24/7/365 expert monitoring

Cloud-based phishing prevention

Deepwatch MDR Essentials’ new email capabilities are now generally available as an optional add-on service. For more information, please visit https://www.deepwatch.com/managed-detection-response/mdr-essentials.

