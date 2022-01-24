Delta Apparel Appoints Matt Miller as President, Delta Group

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Matt Miller as the Company’s President, Delta Group effective April 25, 2022.

Robert W. Humphreys, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Miller as President, Delta Group. Matt is an experienced and proven business leader with a track record of building high-performance business teams while executing and delivering strong and profitable results. Matt will assume full profit and loss responsibility of the Delta Group and leadership responsibility for organizational functions including sales and marketing, manufacturing, operations, planning, and process improvement.”

Mr. Miller, age 53, has most recently served as Interim CFO at Ardmore Home Designs from June 2021 to April 2022. Prior to joining Ardmore, Matt was President and CEO of Interface Americas, a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, where he oversaw the North American, Latin American, and South American regions representing approximately $700 million in revenue. Matt was responsible for all functions within the division including sales, marketing, product development, supply chain, manufacturing, finance, and human resources. Matt has a proven track record of driving profitable growth across multiple industries and has served in numerous other senior leadership positions in strategy, finance, and innovation at companies such as American Standard, Newell Brands, Kraft Foods, and Zyman Group.

Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor in Business Administration and Finance degree from Emory University Goizueta School of Business and a Master in Business Administration from Duke University Fuqua School of Business.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, the general U.S. and international economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and government/social actions taken to contain its spread on our operations, financial condition, liquidity, and capital investments, including recent labor shortages, inventory constraints, and supply chain disruptions; significant interruptions or disruptions within our manufacturing, distribution or other operations; deterioration in the financial condition of our customers and suppliers and changes in the operations and strategies of our customers and suppliers; the volatility and uncertainty of cotton and other raw material prices and availability; the competitive conditions in the apparel industry; our ability to predict or react to changing consumer preferences or trends; our ability to successfully open and operate new retail stores in a timely and cost-effective manner; the ability to grow, achieve synergies and realize the expected profitability of acquisitions; changes in economic, political or social stability at our offshore locations in areas in which we, or our suppliers or vendors, operate; our ability to attract and retain key management; the volatility and uncertainty of energy, fuel and related costs; material disruptions in our information systems related to our business operations; compromises of our data security; significant changes in our effective tax rate; significant litigation in either domestic or international jurisdictions; recalls, claims and negative publicity associated with product liability issues; the ability to protect our trademarks and other intellectual property; changes in international trade regulations; our ability to comply with trade regulations; changes in employment laws or regulations or our relationship with employees; negative publicity resulting from violations of manufacturing standards or labor laws or unethical business practices by our suppliers and independent contractors; the inability of suppliers or other third-parties, including those related to transportation, to fulfill the terms of their contracts with us; restrictions on our ability to borrow capital or service our indebtedness; interest rate fluctuations increasing our obligations under our variable rate indebtedness; the ability to raise additional capital; the impairment of acquired intangible assets; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the illiquidity of our shares; price volatility in our shares and the general volatility of the stock market; and the other factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as may be required by law, Delta Apparel, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

