Forward Air Announces Opening of New Support Center in Columbus

GREENEVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) today announced the grand opening of its expanded Columbus (CMH) Support Center. The new Support Center represents a strategic investment in the Company’s commitment to deliver a better experience for its employees, customers and independent contractor drivers.





By consolidating support teams from multiple facilities around Columbus into one centralized location, the Company is positioned to deliver more coordinated and effective services to its customers. The new Support Center also offers improved amenities for the Company’s independent contractor drivers, such as expanded parking and storage.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO said, “We are committed to a facility expansion plan that supports the evolving needs of our customers and independent contractor drivers. One of our leadership imperatives is ‘we operate as one,’ and opening this facility delivers on that strategy – we’ve consolidated the operations of five buildings. It also put us into a position to expand door count by 30 percent.”

The Support Center serves as the home base for the Safety and Recruiting Teams, and this expansion creates an improved onboarding experience for independent contractor drivers, supporting the Company’s fleet growth targets.

Ryan Gilliam, Vice President of Talent, said, “The new Support Center represents the true fabric of our Forward DNA. One centralized location will strengthen our collaborative team efforts across the Company and create an improved experience for our teammates and our independent contractor drivers.”

The new Support Center promotes economic growth in the local Columbus community. The Company is hiring teammates for the Support Center. Interested candidates can visit www.forwardair.com to learn more about available positions.

