Madison Core Laboratories Announces Huntsville Laboratory Expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#diagnostics—Madison Core Laboratories (“MCL”) is pleased to announce the expansion of its clinical laboratory in Huntsville, Alabama. “This expansion increases our laboratory space by approximately 50 percent and will allow MCL to enhance its comprehensive diagnostic testing product lines and launch additional innovative services to better the lives of the patients we serve,” commented Carlo Crespo, MD, Chief Executive Officer.

Phase 1 of the Huntsville Lab expansion will be the integration of core laboratory services currently being performed in the Madison facility. These services include chemistry, hematology, coagulation, and urinalysis testing. By integrating these laboratory services into the Huntsville location, MCL will be able to achieve greater efficiencies and provide its clients and patients with expanded high-quality testing with faster turnaround times. The expanded laboratory footprint allowed for the immediate addition of several new instrumentation systems. Further automated instrumentation platforms will be added in the coming months.

This phase will also provide a new and larger area for specimen receipt, accessioning and processing, and more space to support growth of the Company’s onsite phlebotomy services. Current facility development also underway is the addition of administrative offices and a new streamlined laboratory storage system.

“Having our core laboratory team under the same roof as our molecular, microbiology, and toxicology teams will also provide a better work environment for our employees that supports greater communication, increased team collaboration, and opportunities for cross training, and sharing collective intelligence. An added benefit is that our mobile phlebotomy team and courier services will now have a single specimen drop off site instead of multiple locations.

“Increasing the capacities of our laboratory not only supports our geographic market expansion and testing services growth but with the expanded laboratory facility, MCL is positioned to participate in additional research and development opportunities as we will have research space and are near the Cummings Research Park,” Crespo stated.

Phase 1 of the Huntsville Lab expansion and Madison integration will be completed by the end of April. Phase II, the addition of administrative offices, is to be finalized by mid-to-late summer 2022.

MCL started patient testing in January 2016 in its Madison, Alabama location with a focus on meeting the laboratory needs dedicated to the elderly and long-term care patients. The Company acquired a pharmacogenomics lab in Huntsville in 2018 to expand its lab test menu, and quickly pivoted to comprehensive pathogen detection using state-of-the-art molecular technologies. Over the past three years, MCL has rapidly become a major local/regional laboratory through diverse test offering.

Madison Core Laboratories would like to thank the City of Madison for supporting a small business during its growth and looks forward to continuing to serve its community from the Huntsville Lab location at 2705 Artie Street SW in Huntsville, Alabama. Construction and move activities are planned to ensure no disruption in testing services will occur.

About Madison Core Laboratories

Madison Core Laboratories is one of the leading independent laboratories in Alabama. We provide extensive laboratory services using state-of-the art testing equipment to provide our clients with the latest innovations in the laboratory spectrum. Our clients include physician offices, long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, homebound patients, and industrial/corporate testing needs. MCL is the only independent reference laboratory in the State of Alabama that offers mobile phlebotomy, molecular diagnostics, routine blood, urine, and toxicology testing all under one organization. The Company was recently recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast Region.

