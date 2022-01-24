DenMat Acquires Den-Shur Product Line From Prismatix Decal

DenMat adds another product line to their growing portfolio of professional dental products

LOMPOC, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Dentist–Today DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”) announced that it has acquired the Den-Shur product line from Prismatix Decal, Inc. Den-Shur denture cups are a premium removable appliance storage container available in multiple colors.

“This acquisition is the latest product line to be added to the DenMat portfolio of professional dental products,” said DenMat’s CEO David Casper. “We continue to seek out innovative, premium products that support our customers around the world.”

Den-Shur denture cups are manufactured in the USA and are available from major dental distribution partners in a convenient, economical 12-pack configuration. They can be customized to include a practice or lab name.

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat has been a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat’s consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity® Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat’s small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, and Flashlite® curing lights. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world’s #1 patient-requested thin veneer, Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance and OrthoClear® the affordable clear aligner solution. Lear more at DenMat.com

