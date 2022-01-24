ProAmpac Pioneers Recyclable Mono-Material for Microwave Vegetable Steaming

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flexible packaging and material science leader, ProAmpac, is pleased to introduce their latest ProActive Sustainability® innovation, ProActive Recyclable® R-2000S. This pioneering polyethylene-based film fulfills the market need for a recyclable packaging option that withstands the demands of a microwave heating environment. ProActive Recyclable R-2000S is a patent-pending polyethylene-based film designed to run on high-speed form/fill/seal equipment and is pre-qualified for store drop-off recycling.





“ProActive Recyclable R-2000S is the latest iteration of ProAmpac’s hallmark high-performance, recyclable film series, filling the market gap in microwavable recyclable packaging for non-fat vegetables. ProAmpac has already launched R-2000F frozen food packaging, R-2000D dry food packaging, and QuadFlex® Recyclable for human and pet food applications. These innovative products are helping brands achieve their sustainability commitments while providing consumers with the sustainable packaging they demand,” states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac.

ProAmpac is focused on being the leading provider of more sustainable packaging innovations to the frozen food market. By providing recyclable alternatives, ProAmpac is ensuring frozen food brands can meet the growing demand for greener packaging without compromising machine performance, print quality, or customer convenience. In addition, ProActive Recyclable R-2000S provides optimal ink protection and ideal stiffness for enhanced freezer case presence in both gusseted and non-gusseted formats.

“Engineered for performance in cold chain storage, the polyethylene-based R-2000S withstands microwave conditions by providing superior seal integrity as well as thermal and dimensional stability for non-fat vegetables. The film is designed with superior heat resistance to run-at-rate on high-speed form/fill/seal machines. R-2000S is designed to excel in all performance requirements; particularly, its optimal stiffness and excellent dimpling resistance provide an enhanced shelf presence,” states Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of global product development and innovation for ProAmpac.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact [email protected].

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

