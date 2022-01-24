DigitalOcean Launches Inaugural Social Impact Program with DO Impact

Company donates to 30 organizations, supports its Pledge 1% commitment

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced the launch of DO Impact, a global social impact program aimed at empowering changemakers through products, philanthropy, and people — enabling the internal and larger DigitalOcean communities to give back.

“Our mission is to help the builders of the world create software that changes the world. Our new DO Impact initiative allows us to accomplish this through DigitalOcean’s greatest assets — its people, products and philanthropy,” says Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean. “We’re excited to expand Hollie’s Hub for Good, one of our signature initiatives under DO Impact, to deepen the reach and capacity of nonprofits, startups and developers who are solving the world’s toughest problems.”

DO Impact kicks off today with the expansion of Hollie’s Hub for Good, a charitable initiative established in 2020 that provides DigitalOcean infrastructure credits to nonprofits addressing health, educational, and economic disparities. The following nonprofits are receiving an inaugural round of monetary grants. Organizations include:

Fast Forward, a U.S-based organization providing global tech nonprofits with the funding, resources, and support needed to create positive impact at scale

The Federation of Humanitarian Technologists, a U.K-based network of technologists dedicated to maintaining critical open-source digital infrastructure used in humanitarian responses

QuestaGame, an Australian organization leveraging the power of mobile technology to create new citizen scientists and collect biodiversity data for the purpose of research and conservation

The grants to these nonprofits and 27 others, which total $500,000, represent the first fulfillment of DigitalOcean’s Pledge 1% IPO commitment, in which it pledged to allocate $50 million to charitable initiatives over the next 10 years.

“DigitalOcean has already created an amazing community that it supports with open-source content and cloud technology that is highly targeted to their needs,” said Admas Kanyagia, VP of Social Impact at DigitalOcean. “DO Impact is not an afterthought for us — it’s a natural extension of who we are and what we value.”

As part of DO Impact, the company will also launch a new volunteer program that enables employees to share their technical expertise with nonprofits and educational organizations. “There’s an important multiplier effect when companies and their employees share their time, expertise and resources,” said Kanyagia. “We look forward to working with organizations that will benefit from all three to scale their impact on the world.”

For more information on other DO Impact initiatives, visit https://digitalocean.com/impact.

