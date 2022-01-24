Domo Announces Integrations with Microsoft 365 and Teams

New integrations streamline user workflows and offer seamless collaboration between Domo and Microsoft 365 and Teams customers, easily scaling the power of data for everyone in an organization, right where the work gets done

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#domopalooza–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced integrations with Microsoft 365 and Teams to make it easier than ever to seamlessly collaborate and leverage data using the technology business people work in every day.

With Domo’s mission to transform business by putting data to work for everyone, these new integrations allow customers to easily scale the power of data by embedding data insights and apps right where the work gets done—in Word docs, Excel sheets, PowerPoint presentations, Outlook Emails and Teams Channels—in a way that is accessible, intuitive and always up to date.

With Domo’s Microsoft Add-in, customers can leverage the value of the Domo platform within the familiarity of the Microsoft Office Suite applications they use every day: Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. This single add-in enables:

Syncing Domo data to Microsoft 365 to ensure data is always up to date, particularly numbers, visualizations, datasets, KPIs, and cards that have been embedded in a Microsoft 365 product.

to ensure data is always up to date, particularly numbers, visualizations, datasets, KPIs, and cards that have been embedded in a Microsoft 365 product. Sharing real-time data within Word and PowerPoint and automatically updating data and maintaining control over the refresh frequency and monitoring changes with a “last refresh” label.

updating data and maintaining control over the refresh frequency and monitoring changes with a “last refresh” label. Using Domo directly with Outlook by embedding Domo content into emails, appending or creating new datasets in Domo from email attachments, and creating new Domo tasks and projects

by embedding Domo content into emails, appending or creating new datasets in Domo from email attachments, and creating new Domo tasks and projects Transforming data in Excel by easily importing Domo datasets to make edits and transform the data or exporting new datasets to Domo from Excel and combining them with existing Domo data.

The Domo Teams integration brings the power of Domo to Teams experiences, enabling interactive data sharing, posting, searching and more directly within Teams. From object unfurling, to searching for, posting and interacting with Domo cards/data sets, to receiving notifications in Teams, users can leverage Domo and their data without having to leave their Teams environment.

“Today’s new world of work has accelerated the adoption of collaboration tools, and we’re bringing the power of data and Domo straight to where people work with our Microsoft 365 Add-in and Teams integration,” said Daren Thayne, Chief Technology Officer at Domo. “These integrations between Domo, Microsoft 365 and Teams allow users to leverage and benefit from having seamless access to the same source of truth and tackle any business challenge directly in the systems they are working in most.”

“Domo’s Microsoft 365 and Teams integrations deliver data and insights right into the flow of work for business leaders as they use Microsoft’s productivity and collaboration tools,” said Niranjan Deo, Sr. Director Teams and Microsoft 365 Platform, Microsoft. “This will help our mutual customers always have the right information and context as they collaborate to move the business forward.”

“In our annual research, users continually assign strong importance to embedded BI functionality within other critical applications. In addition, they look to deploy tools that promote self-service access and analysis of information,” said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory. “As a result, organizations seek innovative solutions to provide new ways to leverage their information resources and expertise to drive improved decision-making.”

To learn more about the Domo platform, visit here.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



[email protected]