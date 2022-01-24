DriveWealth and Goalsetter Empower the Next Generation of Investors With Financial Literacy Skills

DriveWealth’s embedded investing technology powers Goalsetter Invest, the platform’s investment feature that uses fun, engaging, and nationally accredited curriculum created for the whole family

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DriveWealth, LLC, a pioneer in fractional investing and embedded finance, and Goalsetter, a family savings and investment platform that focuses on educating the next generation of savers, investors, and owners, have formed a partnership to democratize the money markets for America’s youth and families. Leveraging DriveWealth’s real-time fractional trading technology*,Goalsetter users and their families can invest in the U.S. markets with as little as $1, while learning the ins and outs of the stock market through Goalsetter’s games, memes, and pop culture.

“DriveWealth and Goalsetter share a similar mission – to empower investors with the innovative products they need to take control of their financial futures, which is particularly important to both companies not just during Financial Literacy Month, but every day of the year,” said Gayathri Rajan, Chief Product Officer of DriveWealth. “We’re committed to helping investors of all ages learn by doing here at DriveWealth and look forward to continuing our partnership with Goalsetter to expand access to investing and money management skills for the next generation.”

Goalsetter, the first Black female-owned saving and investing platform for the whole family, is based on the premise that kids who open savings accounts are not only more likely to save and contribute more monthly, but are also more likely to graduate high school on time, according to Harvard Graduate School of Education and NBER. Additionally, over the past decade, school districts across the country have begun establishing college savings accounts for their students as early as first grade which has shown great success in helping them to prepare for their financial futures.

Building on Goalsetter’s existing banking and savings capabilities, Goalsetter Invest allows K-12 youth and their families to invest on a dollar equivalent basis with no minimum requirements in over 6,000 U.S. securities and ETFs, while developing the financial literacy skills they need to achieve their financial goals.

“We couldn’t have found a better partner than DriveWealth to establish our investment feature and amplify our goal-based financial platform for children and families. Allowing kids to save for their own short- and long-term goals is a huge first step to transforming financial health, but with investing, we are teaching them how to significantly multiply their funds while creating a generation of investors and owners with a clear path to building generational wealth,” said Tanya Van Court, Founder and CEO of Goalsetter. “We’re particularly excited to partner with DriveWealth to provide the technology needed to power our Goalsetter Invest platform as we work to put everyone across America on the path to financial freedom.”

“What inspired me to open a Goalsetter account was my aunt. Previously she was trying to get me into stocks, and now thanks to the Goalsetter app, I’m able to learn how to buy and use stocks to help me multiply my funds and save for the future. The quizzes have really helped me in the learning process.” – Eagle Academy Student and Goalsetter user Marcus Cotton.

“I love Goalsetter because it teaches me things I never knew about money. I know money is about so much more than saving and spending. I know it’s about compound interest and the Rule of 72 and frugality.” – 13 year-old Goalsetter user Tseday Williams

With its launch in November 2021, the DriveWealth and Goalsetter Invest partnership has attracted the support of Fortune 1000 companies and CEOs who have participated in their mission by donating shares to the Goalsetter Foundation’s Share the Future initiative, a program aimed at ending the racial wealth gap in America by getting one million Black and Latino youth investing. Participants to date include Adtalem Global Education, Citizens Financial Group, Comcast NBCUniversal, Delta Air Lines, Fiserv, HP, Lyft, Twitter, and UBS.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth, a pioneer of fractional equities trading and embedded investing, is a visionary technology company which empowers more than 100 partners around the world to engage their customers by placing the markets in the palm of their hand. We believe the future is fractional, transactional and mobile. Every mobile device should be a gateway to accessing investing and savings products, services, advice, and assistance for global citizens of all ages, wealth stages, and levels of financial expertise. DriveWealth’s consultative support and cloud-based, modern technology platform allow partners to seamlessly offer branded investing experiences to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, retention, and revenue growth. DriveWealth’s commitment to continuous evolution and innovation makes it an ideal partner for Sproutfi. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @DriveWealth or on LinkedIn.

About Goalsetter

Founded in 2016 by Tanya Van Court, a former Nickelodeon and ESPN executive, Goalsetter is a family saving, investing, financial education, and smart spending platform that makes it easy for the whole family to go cashless while teaching them how to be money smart. Goalsetter’s smart money platform for families provides users with an FDIC-Insured Savings Account; an investment platform powered by Goalsetter Advisors, LLC (an SEC registered investment advisor); the Mastercard Cashola Teen and Tween Debit Card with parental controls, Game-based financial education quizzes; the “Learn before you Burn” parental control feature on the debit card and the “Learn to Earn” financial reward program; as well as the latest cybersecurity features to protect user privacy. For more about Goalsetter visit www.goalsetter.co.

*Please be advised that Fractional Trading has unique risks and limitations that you should understand prior to participation in DriveWealth’s Fractional Share Program. Please refer to DriveWealth’s Trading Disclosure for additional information.

