Tesseract Health Appoints Dr. Michael McConnell as Head of Cardiovascular and Digital Health

GUILFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tesseract Health, a health technology company developing a portable, non-invasive platform to detect health conditions through the eyes, proudly announces the appointment of Michael McConnell, MD, MSEE, as Tesseract’s Head of Cardiovascular and Digital Health. This key role completes Tesseract’s leadership team and coincides with a series of critical, strategic hires under the helm of CEO Vicky Demas, PhD.

Dr. McConnell was brought on to leverage Tesseract’s technology to guide the expansion of its cardiovascular strategy. In this role, he is poised to lead and champion the design, planning, development and clinical research for cardiovascular health products. Dr. McConnell trained at MIT, Stanford, and Harvard and directed programs in cardiovascular imaging, prevention, and digital health at Stanford Medicine, and then Google, as the senior clinical lead at Google Health/Fitbit.

“I’m very excited to join Dr. Demas and the Tesseract Health leadership team to advance our mission to democratize point-of-care screening and monitoring of important health conditions,” said Dr. McConnell. “My academic and industry career has focused on leveraging technology for early disease detection and prevention, and demonstrated how the eye provides a direct window to see the impact of diabetes, high blood pressure, and risk of heart attack and stroke. I aim to bring my expertise in imaging, prevention, and digital health to develop innovative, new ocular health biomarkers and products to help people around the world live healthier lives.”

Tesseract aims to create a new standard in diagnostics that will bridge imaging technology and laboratory medicine, leveraging technology and AI to detect health conditions through the eyes. To achieve this mission, Tesseract has recruited a diverse team of healthcare, medical device, and technology experts – all with the goal of redesigning the future of healthcare through the deployment of connected, smart devices.

“I am honored that Dr. McConnell has joined our incredibly talented team to launch an end-to-end solution that enables health screening outside of specialists’ offices,” states Dr. Demas. “I am confident that our pipeline of non-invasive health products will change the way we address systemic disease moving forward.”

Tesseract Health is a venture-backed, technology company developing a portable, non-invasive platform to detect health conditions through the eyes, and is part of 4Catalyzer, a medical technology accelerator founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg which has launched Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY), Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI), Hyperfine and Liminal Sciences (NASDAQ: HYPR), Detect, AI Therapeutics, Tesseract, and Protein Evolution. All of the 4Catalyzer companies are transforming 21st century medicine and improving our planet by solving today’s most challenging problems across life science research tools, medical devices, therapeutics and the environment. To learn more, visit: TesseractHealth.com.

The Tesseract platform is not FDA cleared or available for sale.

