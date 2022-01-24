DuploCloud Announces New Client Wins Across Multiple Verticals

Growth driven by increased demand for its no-code/low-code DevOps-as-a-Service platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for no-code/low-code infrastructure automation and compliance, announced that it has secured numerous customer wins across a wide range of industries from healthcare to artificial intelligence. New clients include Program Works, Uniphore, Intelli H, KloudSpot, Kami Vision, and Lily.ai.

Driven by the increasing skills gap for DevOps engineers, DuploCloud’s DevOps-as-a-Service platform is being embraced by startups, mid-sized businesses, and enterprises alike. Since its debut in 2018, DuploCloud has experienced unprecedented demand for its solution, with 270% year-over-year revenue growth.

“DuploCloud very quickly created a DevOps automation template, crafting microservices within containers,” said Surendra Saxena, Chief Product Officer at Intelli H. “Without DuploCloud we would have needed to hire specialized compliance consultants, severely delaying time to market. Even after our application is deployed, we will continue with the DuploCloud platform as compliance standards constantly change and evolve. DuploCloud gives us the peace of mind that someone is managing the whole of DevSecOps.”

“We are thrilled with the explosive growth our company is experiencing. Originally, no-code/low-code offered a vehicle for non-technical builders to create applications,” said Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO at DuploCloud. “Today, it’s an important tool to provide non-technical users the ability to easily and quickly deploy applications without the need for custom development. It’s transforming entire categories of enterprise software.”

Companies are demanding a higher level of security and compliance than ever before, driving the need for DuploCloud’s unique solution. DuploCloud has been instrumental in supporting these customer environments:

Program Works: Migrated their entire network from on-prem to the cloud, a massive undertaking that included modernizing the backup system with load balancing and high availability.

Migrated their entire network from on-prem to the cloud, a massive undertaking that included modernizing the backup system with load balancing and high availability. Uniphore: Built their cloud-only product with the right security configurations.

Built their cloud-only product with the right security configurations. Intelli H: Rapidly migrated from their monolithic code base to Kubernetes clusters ready for production. Shortly after project completion, DuploCloud helped Intelli H successfully obtain SOC 2 and HIPAA certification by providing penetration tests, monitoring services, and guidance for the project.

Rapidly migrated from their monolithic code base to Kubernetes clusters ready for production. Shortly after project completion, DuploCloud helped Intelli H successfully obtain SOC 2 and HIPAA certification by providing penetration tests, monitoring services, and guidance for the project. KloudSpot: Simplified spinning up new environments, easily manage AWS services, and the stitching together of developer tools for a streamlined dev pipeline. DuploCloud’s built-in security and incident management also improved Kloudspot’s audit process and provided an added layer of security.

Simplified spinning up new environments, easily manage AWS services, and the stitching together of developer tools for a streamlined dev pipeline. DuploCloud’s built-in security and incident management also improved Kloudspot’s audit process and provided an added layer of security. Kami Vision: Offer SMBs an affordable, secure, and customizable platform so they can easily build and maintain computer vision solutions with minimal time and effort. This includes a suite of core services such as video streaming, analytics and storage, mobile SDKs, and camera firmware with edge AI.

Built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, DuploCloud’s no-code/low-code platform is the easiest to use and fastest to deploy for cloud infrastructure automation and compliance. From infrastructure provisioning and application deployment to security controls and alerts, the solution has been designed to meet the end-to-end DevOps needs of growing companies.

“Ultimately, DuploCloud is helping us to focus on our core business — improving our labor management application for our customers — because their team is covering the infrastructure, security, and compliance side of things, as well as fully supporting our DevOps,” said Robert Catron, CEO of Program Works.

DuploCloud offers one uniform platform with many pricing options based on customer needs. With DuploCloud, companies see 10x faster deployment, faster implementation of security and compliance frameworks, and 24×7 infrastructure monitoring and alerting. To learn more, visit https://duplocloud.com/pricing/.

DuploCloud will demo its product at AWS San Francisco April 20-21, 2022 at Moscone Center South (747 Howard St.) in San Francisco. To learn more visit https://aws.amazon.com/events/summits/san-francisco .

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry’s only end-to-end low-code/no-code DevOps automation and compliance platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for everyone. Founded in 2017 and built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, the software platform helps startups, SMBs, and companies that are building enterprise-grade applications or migrating to the cloud, save time and money. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into detailed and fully managed cloud configurations utilizing best practices around security, availability, and compliance guidelines. Investors in the company include Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital . Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/ .