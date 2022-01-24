State University of New York (SUNY) Delivering Learning Innovation With D2L Brightspace

Colleges and Universities Eligible to Use Unified Experience on a Modern Platform

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology company D2L announced today that SUNY has signed an agreement with D2L to make D2L Brightspace available to its full network of campuses, with 57 already electing to migrate to D2L Brightspace. In fall 2021, SUNY chose D2L to deliver its next generation digital learning environment and facilitate each college and university’s mission of teaching and learning. All SUNY campuses are now able to migrate to a unified experience through Brightspace where faculty and students will have access to a single, flexible and streamlined learning innovation platform.

SUNY is the largest comprehensive education system in the US, and is transforming the landscape of learning and delivering an extensive range of courses and programs for about 370,000 students. With D2L Brightspace, SUNY can ensure faculty and students have the tools, resources and technology to thrive – both online and on campus.

“It has never been more important to make sure that learners have access to the tools they need to realize their educational goals. SUNY recognized that need and took steps to ensure that their students have the best digital learning environment to help them learn, succeed, and thrive,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “We’re proud SUNY is using D2L Brightspace to achieve its vision, and we look forward to making this partnership world-class.”

Through D2L Brightspace, SUNY faculty and students will benefit from a learning platform that is:

Easy to use , with intuitive, mobile-friendly technology that works across all devices

, with intuitive, mobile-friendly technology that works across all devices Engaging , with tools and resources that enable modern, personalized learning experiences

, with tools and resources that enable modern, personalized learning experiences Data-driven , with robust analytics that help faculty support their students’ success

, with robust analytics that help faculty support their students’ success Accessible , with inclusive design that enables people of all abilities to fully engage in learning

, with inclusive design that enables people of all abilities to fully engage in learning Integrated, with seamless interoperability between academic tools and systems

with seamless interoperability between academic tools and systems Supported by partners, with D2L’s commitment to continuous improvement and working as a true partner alongside SUNY educators

“SUNY is a leader in delivering accessible, equitable and innovative education that is making an impact across New York State and around the world – and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them,” said Lee Poteck, Vice President of Education at D2L. “We are working closely with SUNY to facilitate and support the highest-quality education that helps to transform the lives of students.”

