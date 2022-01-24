Fandifi Posts New Corporate Presentation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2022) – Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) (“FandifiTM” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that a revised corporate presentation has been posted to its website at: https://fandomesports.com/public/Presentation.pdf.

“Given the evolution and expansion of the Company’s technology to provide and overlay predictions not only on sports and esports, but on any type of broadcast content, a new corporate presentation has been crafted to provide investors a glimpse of the capabilities that the FandifiTM platform and ecosystem encompass. We will be using the presentation in conjunction with private demonstrations to establish beta launches with partners and creators across a variety of content silos: streaming, sports, esports and broadcast content,” states David Vinokurov, CEO and President of FandifiTM.

The company is currently transitioning domains and IP to support the new corporate website which will be hosted at https://www.fandifi.com/#/.

“We are extremely excited to begin positioning FandifiTM as one of the premier go-to tools for fan engagement and monetization for the content creator community. The first step in our rebranding and market positioning exercise is new marketing materials of which the revised corporate presentation is the tip of the spear. We continue to amplify our unique value proposition to new partners, brands and investors and will be elaborating on our gamification strategy to secure beta partners in the near term. Our goal to empower the international creator community by deploying our agnostic prediction engine will position FandifiTM as a leader in content enrichment, fan engagement and monetization tools for the next generation of content creators,” continued Mr. Vinokurov.

According to Technavio the Gamification Market size will grow by USD $27.7 Bn by 2026 witnessing a YOY growth of 21.68% and a CAGR of 29.15%1 during the forecast period. FandifiTM is positioned at the intersection of several exploding consumer trends; gamification, predictions, igaming and NFTs and will be capitalizing on these markets with its neural network platform enabled Unified Information Access Platform (UIA platform).

1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamification-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-27-77-bn-42-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301522685.html

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

FandifiTM is building a crowd based and system generated prediction and fan engagement platform. FandifiTM platform runs on an associated neural network tailor made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold or traded on a interoperable blockchain agnostic platform.

“PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED.”

