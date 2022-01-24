E Ink Launches Spectra™ 3100 Plus Five-Color ePaper

Black, White, Red, Yellow, and Orange with E Ink Sparkle™ Dynamic Flashing, Excellent Eye-Catching Effects

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced the launch of E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus five-color ePaper. Spectra 3100 Plus adds bright orange to the existing four colors (black, white, red, and yellow) of the previous generation. The combination of five vivid and saturated colors creates a more eye-catching display, which will help retailers improve their marketing and advertising performance. E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus offers a variety of display sizes, including 1.64-inch, 2.36-inch, 3-inch, 4.37-inch, 7.3-inch, and 8.14-inch, allowing retailers to choose a suitable size of five-color ePaper for different application scenarios.





Based on the E Ink Spectra 3100 four-color ePaper platform (black, white, red, and yellow), E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus adopts a new waveform to display the fifth color, orange. In addition to offering a wide range of solid and saturated colors, E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus can create a partial image flashing effect, E Ink Sparkle, when E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus is equipped with the relevant All-in-One Driver IC. E Ink Sparkle can enhance the effect of advertising messages through this motion, and help retailers achieve better results for their product promotions.

“Since its launch in 2013, the E Ink Spectra series ePaper has been well received by the retail industry. We have gradually designed and developed the series from three-color and four-color to our latest release of E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus, five-color ePaper, which shows our strong R&D capabilities in color ePaper technology. We have continued to improve our R&D based on the feedback from ecosystem partners and end customers, so we can develop color ePaper technology that meets business needs and is closer to user values. The E Ink Spectra series allows ePaper signage and Electronic Shelf Labels in the retail market to be eye-catching as well as energy-saving and eco-friendly,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink Holdings.

Digital transformation has driven retailers to accelerate the adoption of Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs). Over the past seven years, 600 million ESLs of around three inches in size have been installed worldwide. If we assume that the price and information changes four times a day, single-use paper price tags would create 32,000 times CO 2 versus ESLs. Electronic Shelf Labels can not only reduce the consumption of environmental resources but can also help significantly reduce CO 2 emissions versus traditional signage, contributing to more environmental sustainability.

E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus will be exhibited at Touch Taiwan 2022 from April 27-29, 2022, in E Ink’s booth, #M802 on the fourth floor of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, and during Display Week from May 10-12 in E Ink’s booth #626 at the San Jose Convention Center.

About E Ink Holdings

