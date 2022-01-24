Egress named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work®

Prestigious award underscores Egress’ status as a leading employer in the cybersecurity industry and adds to recent recognition as a Best Workplace in Tech, Best Workplace for Wellbeing and Best Workplace for Women

London, UK – 28th April 2022 – Egress, the leading provider of intelligent email security, today announced it has been named as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work© for 2022, celebrating the company’s commitment to investing in their employees and building a dynamic, unique company culture. In addition to its recent inclusion on the 2021 Best Workplaces in Tech, Best Workplaces for Tech and Best Workplaces for Women lists, this honour underlines Egress’ status as an employer of choice in the rapidly growing cybersecurity industry.

“At Egress we take our relationships with our people very seriously. We care deeply about their experience here. We are on a journey to building a world class culture built on the highest performance and morale.” explains Chief People Officer Laura Probert.

“We want Egress to be the best place our people have ever worked, and strive for our people to feel more valued and developed than at any time in their career. The results of our annual Great Place to Work participation highlights the impact of all the new people initiatives we have rolled out in the last year, and shows us how we can continuously improve.”

“Even in times of agonising uncertainty, at Best Workplaces™ the shared mantra of ‘purpose over profit’ has stood firm,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “We’re incredibly proud to recognise the 290 companies on our list for their outstanding workplace cultures, and unwavering commitment to supporting employees so they can deliver the best strategic solutions to ever-changing business opportunities and challenges.”

To determine the 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ list, Great Place to Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company. They then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies’ employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience.

Those businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces™ status.

