Stratodesk Expands Commitment to Partners and Customers with Appointment of Dell and Wyse Veteran

SAN FRANCISCO–Ricardo Antuna has joined the company as vice president of strategy and business development. Antuna leads Stratodesk's global technology alliances and is chartered with driving the company's corporate strategy to accelerate Stratodesk's continued growth.





Antuna’s appointment is in response to the rapid growth in demand for the company’s technology-agnostic OS for endpoint devices aimed at secure cloud-first or hybrid workspaces. He joins an experienced executive team that includes CEO and Founder Emanuel Pirker, VP of Global Solutions Engineering Rich Severson, VP of Sales and Channel Steve Thompson, and VP of Marketing Allison Darin.

Stratodesk’s customer-centric approach to workforce productivity lets IT teams transform any new or existing laptop, thin clients, desktop computers, and hybrid devices into secure enterprise edge and cloud workspaces. Stratodesk NoTouch OS allows IT teams to quickly convert any x64, x86 or ARM-based hardware into modern machines with the latest software and security capabilities for end-users, while giving IT complete control over the asset.

Offering deployment on-premises or through the cloud, Stratodesk can deliver centrally managed endpoints in minutes to end-users physically located anywhere in the world. Complementing Stratodesk’s software innovation and leadership with our technology partner program, Stratodesk PLUS, provides our customers with complete, compatible and validated Stratodesk NoTouch partner solutions across the most critical elements of their environment including: security, hardware, performance, printing, analytics, peripherals, collaboration and other software applications.

Antuna brings 25 years of experience as an executive at disruptive technology companies. Most recently he served as head of alliances at companies including Equinix, the cloud data center market leader. Previously, he was the vice president of corporate development at Nexenta leading the organization to its acquisition by DataDirect Networks. Before Nexenta, he was vice president of products and alliances at virtual desktop pioneer Wyse Technology, acquired by Dell. Antuna also held executive roles at Dell, CA Technologies, Quest Software and Acronis.

Explaining why he joined Stratodesk, Antuna said, “Many components of the enterprise infrastructure are moving to the cloud, but not the endpoint. Yet. The old way of distributing computing power to employees is long due for a major update. With Stratodesk, your distributed workforce can use anything, even their own hardware, and be fully productive in minutes. That’s the power of Stratodesk NoTouch OS, and I’m excited to evangelize the growth opportunities of the Stratodesk PLUS program with our technology partners and customers.”

“Innovation that meets customer needs can unlock productivity for a remote workforce. However, IT teams have rarely had the freedom and agility to get end-user computing just right,” said Emanuel Pirker. “Ricardo’s knowledge of the cloud, remote endpoint, and enterprise endpoint computing ecosystem will help us seamlessly integrate productivity and security for any EUC platform, allowing enterprises to enable their people to work securely from anywhere through the cloud, virtualization, hardware and software strategy that suits their business.”

About Stratodesk

Founded in 2010, Stratodesk is the leading global EUC innovator of endpoint OS software. Stratodesk’s agile and customer-centric, Linux-based managed OS software, Stratodesk NoTouch, is defining end user computing with its freedom to transform any device into a cloud-ready and highly secure endpoint, enabling companies to cost-effectively manage their unified VDI endpoint deployments and secure digital perimeters. Stratodesk’s software works seamlessly across all x64, x86 and ARM/Raspberry Pi based hardware products, increases endpoint security, and simplifies user experience. Today, with nearly one million licenses deployed globally across multiple industries, Stratodesk prides itself on its authenticity and dedication to delivering the most innovative software solution to its customers. For more information, visit www.stratodesk.com.

