Egress Protect recognized by Expert Insights for industry-leading email encryption

Expert Insights names Egress Protect the ‘top email encryption solution for Office 365’.

London – 5th April 2022 – Egress Protect has been selected for the Expert Insights’ Best-Of Award for Encryption for the second year running. The leading provider of intelligent email security, Egress was recognised for its enterprise-grade encryption and seamless integration with Microsoft 365.

By being selected for this award, Egress Protect is championed for its use of secure, certified encryption to guard against data breaches. Used by major banks, leading law firms, global healthcare providers and governments, Egress Protect integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 to offer frictionless email encryption for both sender and recipient. Protect provides automatic encryption and user prompts for zero-user interaction in partnership with Egress Prevent. It also offers the option to empower users to initiate end-to-end encryption, using a low-friction Outlook add-in. Protect forms part of the Intelligent Email Security suite, reducing human activated risks caused by human error, malicious insiders, and inbound phishing attacks.

Best-Of award winners are chosen by Expert Insights’ editors, based on extensive research into each solution’s merits as a solution provider, customer reviews, and how they compare to their competitors. All recipients of these awards were specifically selected for their impressive features, strong capabilities, and positive user experiences. Expert Insights also takes into consideration pricing, target markets and the deployment process when selecting the top vendors.

“In today’s heightened threat environment, email encryption is a vital element of every organisation’s security stack,” explains Egress CEO Tony Pepper. “By making encryption easy for both senders and recipients, Protect provides that level of security organisations need to keep digital communications safe. We’re proud that Egress Protect has been recognised by Expert Insights for offering the highest level of protection.”

Learn more about Expert Insights’ Best-Of Awards here: https://expertinsights.com/insights/the-top-email-encryption-platforms/

For further information, please contact Jordan Brackenbury at [email protected]

About Egress

Our mission is to eliminate the most complex cybersecurity challenge every organisation faces: insider risk. We understand that people get hacked, make mistakes, and break the rules. To prevent these human-activated breaches, we have built the only Human Layer Security platform that defends against inbound and outbound threats. Using patented contextual machine learning we detect and prevent abnormal human behaviour such as misdirected emails, data exfiltration, and targeted spear-phishing attacks.

Used by the world’s biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed and has offices in London, New York, and Boston.

About Expert Insights

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the UK and US covering cybersecurity and cloud-based business technologies. We help users research hundreds of B2B solutions, with editorial buyers’ guides, blog articles, industry analyses, interviews and technical product reviews written by industry experts.

Over 80,000 business owners, IT admins and users visit Expert Insights each month to make the right cybersecurity decisions with confidence.

Source: RealWire