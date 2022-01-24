CompuCom Named Disruptor in Avasant’s RadarView and a Major Contender in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix

Reports highlight CompuCom’s digital workspaces and capabilities across global markets

FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With solutions designed to support today’s fluid workplace, CompuCom was recognized as a Disruptor in the Avasant Digital Workplace Services RadarView 2021 and a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

Both industry-leading research organizations noted CompuCom’s flexibility to serve customers of all sizes in a variety of industries contributed to its listing on their 2021 reports.

Avasant’s Digital Workplace Services RadarView report highlights the strides CompuCom has taken to assist its customers in building resilient digital workplaces driven by cloud-based workplace platforms and tools. The report helps enterprises identify key service providers to implement and manage digital workplace services.

Avasant evaluated more than 40 digital workplace services providers and identified three key strengths of CompuCom:

Practice Maturity: CompuCom’s end-to-end experience leverages customized technology, support, and managed services as core offerings. CompuCom’s 24/7 services provide an application so customers can access self-service support, assisted support, and device management. Partner Ecosystem: CompuCom delivers device-as-a-service solutions to its customers by partnering with key OEMs. CompuCom has strategic partnerships with major technology vendors and holds a mix of gold and silver competencies in 10 Microsoft solution areas, including cloud platforms and messaging. Investments & Innovations: CompuCom introduced technology services targeting small and midsize business providing standard IT solutions, service desk support, on-site support, IT asset disposition, one-time installation and more.

“With large enterprise customers in its portfolio from all major industry verticals, and a bundled workplace solution targeting SMB customers, CompuCom is well-positioned to deliver workplace services to enterprises across all segments in the North American region,” said Swapnil Bhatnagar, Sr. Research Director at Avasant. “The ability to deliver managed workplace services, coupled with hardware-centric play and a strategic partner ecosystem, have placed CompuCom as a disruptor in Avasant’s Digital Workplace Services 2021 RadarView.”

Hitting PEAK Performance

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix assessments provide comparative evaluations of providers, locations and products and solutions within various market segments. Leading organizations around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluations.

“CompuCom’s emphasis on user-experience, fluid workplace, AI-powered self-help, and significant investments in an automation-centric workplace solutions contributed to its position as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022,” said Udit Singh, Practice Director, Everest Group. “CompuCom’s robust expertise and delivery footprint for deskside support continues to be its biggest win theme.”

Everest Group recognized CompuCom based on three key criteria:

User Experience: CompuCom has a strong focus on measuring and improving user experience through persona and experience-centric metrics. With robust transformation solutions, CompuCom provides agility and flexibility to customers and users in the healthcare and retail sectors. Workplace Solution Portfolio: CompuCom’s workplace solution portfolio is designed to support modern fluid workplaces underpinned by zero-trust security, BYOD (Bring You Own Device), modern endpoint management, and AI-powered self-help. Customer Relations and Investments: Customers consider CompuCom a cost-effective player that pitches a transformation roadmap contextualized to the size and needs of each customer. CompuCom has made significant investments in Moogsoft and Bonitasoft to strengthen its automation-based workplace solutions.

“We’re thrilled that leading analyst firms like Avasant and Everest Group recognized our innovation and workplace solutions,” said Mick Slattery, CompuCom CEO. “This highlights the dedication and service our associates provide daily to our customers. I am excited about the coming year as we build remote-right tech and service solutions making it possible for more people at more organizations to work from anywhere, anytime on any device safely and securely.”

About CompuCom

CompuCom is a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations. CompuCom has more than 7,000 dedicated professionals, manages more than 7 million devices globally and serves around 700 clients in the United States and Canada. CompuCom provides end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and small businesses. For more information, visit compucom.com.

