NWN Carousel Recognized by Comparably with Best Company Outlook, Best Place to Work in Boston, and Best Sales Team Awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, the leading integrated Cloud Communications Service Provider, today announced it has received three Comparably Awards including Best Company Outlook, Best Place to Work in Boston and Best Sales Teams. Today’s honor brings a total of 12 Comparably Awards for the company since 2020.

Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders that are deemed as the most exceptional across numerous categories by those who know best – their employees. Awards are based entirely on employee feedback in nearly 20 core culture metrics, from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook. In 2021, NWN Carousel won for Best Company Work-Life Balance, Best Career Growth, Best Places to Work in Boston and Best Company Outlook. Based on more than 2,500 ratings, employees at NWN Carousel are very satisfied with their work experience. The overall culture score, 94/100 or A+, incorporates employee ratings based on their feedback on the Environment, Leadership, Manager and more.

“I’m incredibly proud that our team has recognized the investments we’ve made over the past year to help transform the customer and employee experience in today’s hybrid-work environment,” said NWN’s CEO Jim Sullivan. “We’re constantly striving to be a leading workplace for top talent across North America, empowering our employees to thrive, grow, and learn. These award wins solidify our success in that mission. The feedback we receive from our employees helps us to create a pathway forward with more leadership opportunities for personal growth and workplace benefits that create a positive work-life balance.”

Feedback from NWN Carousel employees about its award-winning culture on Comparably includes:

“NWN Carousel continues to thrive as one of the best places to work in Boston across multiple culture dimensions with its three recent Comparably Award wins,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “This kind of recognition is a testament to the organization’s outlook for the year ahead and commitment to building a superior company culture that attracts and retains high-level talent.”

