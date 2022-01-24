EIS Appoints Bill Miller as General Manager of Property & Casualty

Insurance industry veteran to lead EIS’ market engagement, showcasing the latest P&C technology

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EIS, a global core and digital platform provider for insurers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Miller as General Manager for its property and casualty line of business. Miller’s primary role at EIS will be evangelizing and engaging the P&C market with the latest technologies and innovations from EIS that insurers can use to meet their customers’ needs, attract a new generation of customers and drive further growth.

For over 30 years, Miller has led IT departments of leading insurance companies including State Farm, Kemper, and Globe Life. As a P&C technology leader and consultant, Bill brings vast knowledge in leading technology and business transformation, creating and maintaining trusted advisor relationships with a wide range of business partners, and aligning technology solutions with business goals.

“Working on transforming legacy systems for P&C carriers over the past three decades, I view EIS’ disruptive technology and architecture as the best-kept secret in the insurance industry,” says Miller. “EIS has a remarkable track record of helping businesses transform, innovate and succeed based upon superior technology. I am excited to begin showcasing all of the next-generation capabilities EIS has to offer the P&C market.”

“As a transformation leader for well-known insurers like State Farm, Bill brings a carrier’s perspective to EIS that will be extremely valuable in helping us better understand the needs of our P&C clients and their customers,” said Dan Galdenzi, Executive Vice President, General Management, at EIS. “Having deep experience in both the business and IT sides of insurance, Bill understands how to move insurers forward with the right technologies such as cloud-native and mobile-ready solutions and help them garner the best advantages from their investment in the EIS platform.”

Miller began his career at State Farm as a software developer for the company’s IT department in Bloomington, IL. He subsequently led large teams of IT professionals to provide solutions and support for each of the insurer’s product lines across the agent, call center, and online/mobile channels. Miller was also tasked with the role of Site Executive at the insurer’s new CityLine location in Richardson, TX, where he established a large workforce of several hundred IT professionals working across data center, infrastructure, security and software development, including over 400 staff working in an Agile methodology on major modernization of the applications and data that support the companies’ top revenue-producing products.

After a successful tenure at State Farm, Bill worked as an IT executive at Kemper Insurance and was responsible for a large core transformation effort focused on maximizing business strategic value. He led the internal IT team, delivering a 3rd-party insurance policy, billing, and agent sales and service platform requiring over 50 integrations. Bill also worked as an IT and Agile transformation consultant prior to joining EIS.

Bill holds a B.S. in Computer Science and Bachelor of Business from Western Illinois University.

About EIS

EIS is an insurance software company that enables leading insurers to innovate and operate like a tech company: fast, simple, agile. Founded in 2008, EIS provides a platform for high-velocity insurance. This open, flexible platform of core systems and digital solutions liberates insurers to accelerate and scale innovation, launch products faster, deliver new revenue channels, and create insurance experiences the world will love. And with thousands of open APIs, the platform gives insurers the freedom to connect to a vast ecosystem of insurtech and emerging technologies. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS powers premium growth for insurers in all lines of business worldwide. For more information, visit EISGroup.com or follow @EISGroupLtd on Twitter and LinkedIn.

