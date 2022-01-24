SierraConstellation Partners Promotes Curt Kroll to Partner, Announces Additional Promotions

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SierraConstellation Partners LLC (SCP), a national interim management and advisory firm to middle-market companies in transition, today announced that Curt Kroll has been promoted to Partner. Kroll joined SCP in 2017 as a Senior Director. He was quickly promoted to Managing Director, where he has proven to be a trusted leader internally as well as for major projects given his expertise as an interim manager, operator, and financial advisor. During his tenure at SCP, Curt has served as Chief Restructuring Officer of National Stores and interim CFO at David’s Bridal, among other assignments.

Additionally, SCP announced multiple promotions across the firm:

Phil Kaestle has been promoted to Managing Director. Kaestle has established himself as an expert in operational turnarounds and has proven himself as a natural leader in building out SCP’s presence in the Pacific Northwest.

“On behalf of the whole firm, I want to congratulate Curt on his promotion to Partner and his many professional accomplishments since joining SCP,” said Larry Perkins, Founder and CEO of SCP. “Curt has proven himself to be a sought-after leader on a variety of projects, as well as a world-class mentor to our emerging talent. I would also like to congratulate Tim and Phil on their promotions to Managing Director. They have proven time and again to be excellent practitioners and leaders, both externally and internally. Hats off to John and Bettina as well based on their great work in a short period of time. We are ultimately in the people business and hiring and promoting great talent is a cornerstone of our success.”

“SCP would not be where it is today without the contributions of these few, as well as all of our team members,” added SCP Chief People Officer Rebecca Waits. “Curt, Tim, Phil, John, and Bettina’s promotions speak to their deep expertise, their mentorship of colleagues, and their dedication to helping SCP grow. We look forward to seeing them continue to thrive.”

About SierraConstellation Partners LLC

SierraConstellation Partners (SCP) is a national interim management and advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles with professionals in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. SCP serves middle-market companies and their partners and investors navigating their way through difficult business challenges. Our team’s real-world experience, operational mindset, and hands-on approach enable us to deliver effective operational improvements and financial solutions to help companies restore value, regain creditor confidence and capitalize on opportunities.

As former CEOs, COOs, CFOs, private equity investors, and investment bankers, our team of senior professionals has decades of experience operating and advising companies. For more information, please visit www.sierraconstellation.com.

