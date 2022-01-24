 Scale Logic Launches World’s First Comprehensive Media Workflow Platform

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataManagement–Scale Logic, a global leader in media workflow solutions, announced today the launch of the world’s first Comprehensive Media Workflow Platform. The newly minted platform—known as WorkflowConnect—represents the full spectrum of media workflow solutions encompassing hardware and software to meet the entirety of evolving media workflow needs.

The WorkflowConnect platform enables post-production professionals in the media and entertainment, sports, broadcast, and houses-of-worship markets, to seamlessly integrate storage platforms, hybrid management, remote workflows, data analytics, workflow orchestration and the most powerful GPU-driven workstations and servers available on the market today.

Historically known for its leading-edge enterprise-level media storage, the company now brings to the market a multitude of additional media-based solutions. Users of the WorkflowConnect platform can now enable any combination of shared storage, remote editing, hybrid cloud management, and workflow orchestration—all in one seamless ecosystem complete with business intelligence, analytics and more.

“This is a tremendous leap forward for the entire post-production world,” commented Scale Logic’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Herzan. “For decades, post-production professionals have been plagued with a status quo of constantly trying to make disparate systems and technologies from too many companies work in a way that fit their needs—always falling short. Now, our single platform replaces and revolutionizes the entirety of media workflow by connecting every aspect of storage, software and hardware, hybrid cloud, and more. Best of all, every single solution within the platform is tested and upgraded within our state-of-the-art interoperability lab, ensuring continual advancements.”

The WorkflowConnect Platform creates highly collaborative environments by architecting the ideal workflow solution and tailoring it to every user’s needs. More so, Scale Logic continues its dedication to helping its clients achieve tangible ROI from scalable, end-to-end media-specific solutions that fit their unique needs.

Aside from the release of WorkflowConnect, Scale Logic also continues to be the go-to partner for the world’s largest companies seeking future-resistant media production storage and workflow orchestration solutions. The company’s highly sought-after team of experienced engineers delivers advanced infrastructure and architectures—all driven by a proven methodology that enables them to quickly assess and solve even the most complex data management, storage and networking challenges.

To learn more about the new WorkflowConnect Media Workflow Platform, visit www.scalelogicinc.com.

For those attending NAB SHOW in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 23 through 27, book your one-on-one demo here: www.scalelogicinc.com/NAB.

