Element Announces Connector Portal, Unify Graph, and Advanced Joins to Speed Digital Twin Development

New capabilities in Element Unify increase flexibility and reduce time to value when building data models

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element, a leading software provider in IT/OT data management for industrial companies, today announced new functionality for simplified connections, knowledge graph-based modeling, and advanced joins. Together they significantly increase flexibility and speed up model development for organizations seeking to deploy digital twins or pursue industrial transformation.

The Connector Portal provides access to pre-built connectors for a range of commonly-used data sources and consuming targets, speeding analytics projects by obviating the need for manually establishing connections. The portal also provides a connector framework that developers can use to easily build their own custom connectors.

Unify Graph brings a knowledge graph approach to bear for mapping the complex data environments typical at most enterprises that data teams must operate across. It allows flexible data modeling spanning arbitrary dimensions such as processes, assets, organizations, etc. necessary for quickly building effective digital twins. With Unify Graph Element customers can more easily adopt a “think big, start small, scale fast” approach by starting small and flexibly and incrementally adding more as their needs call for, building upon existing work. The graphs can be queried and explored within Unify or exported for consumption by graph database products such as AWS Neptune or Neo4j.

The new Advanced Joins functionality enables users to combine data from various sources based on matching multiple relevant data fields and using matching approaches including fuzzy and contains matching. The fuzzy matching approach is configurable and allows the user to specify a similarity threshold for deciding matches. Advanced Joins speeds the data wrangling effort, gives the modeler a convenient and flexible method for performing useful and tighter joins, reduces record duplication and enables customers to deploy terminology standards for common assets across their business.

“The last mile of data in the world of industrials is integration and understanding the specific relationships between IT/OT data across systems,” said Andy Bane, CEO of Element. “The challenge has been figuring out how to centralize it in a way that is fast and scalable across large organizations. Not only do these new capabilities speed model development, but they reduce costs significantly for an enterprise as they seek to use the latest analytic approaches such as digital twins – and we are excited to partner with our customers and begin deploying this for the world of industrials.”

New functionality within Element Unify:

Connector portal Pre-build connectors for common data sources and consumers Examples include: Amazon S3, AWS IoT SiteWise, AWS RDS SQL Server, Azure Blog, Azure SQL Database, Ignition, KEPWare Connector framework to support custom connectors



Unify Graph Knowledge graph based approach Supports modeling arbitrary (i.e. graph-like) relationships that are ubiquitous Supports local query and visualization and export to graph databases



Advanced joins Part of Unify transformations Allows joins on multiple fields Supports exact, fuzzy, and contains matching



Element Unify is used by leading industrial organizations across the power, utility, food and beverage, and the consumer packaged goods sectors to collect, manage and govern their IT/OT data in support of analytics approaches such as digital twins. To learn more about how companies are using Element, please visit: https://www.elementanalytics.com/customers

The new functionality is generally available to customers within the Element Unify platform.

