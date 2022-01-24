Fortune International Makes Two Senior Appointments in Procurement and Supply Chain to Support Its National Expansion

BENSENVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortune International, LLC (“Fortune” or the “Company”), the country’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, today announced the appointment of two senior executives in procurement and supply chain logistics to further support and strengthen the Company’s continued national expansion.





Today, Fortune named Matthew Harris as Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer and John Pollock as Senior Vice President of Procurement. In his new role, Harris will be based in Bensenville, Ill., and responsible for overseeing all procurement and supply teams, reporting to President and CEO Sean O’Scannlain. In his new role, Pollock will be based in Houston and focus on Fortune’s domestic shrimp production, brand developments and operations, as well as purchasing and logistics, reporting to Harris.

Prior to joining Fortune, Harris was Vice President of Purchasing at The Chef’s Warehouse, a high-quality artisan specialty food distributor, and Pollock was Vice President of Global Sourcing at McLane Global, an expert in food grade logistics and transportation.

President and CEO Sean O’Scannlain commented: “Bringing Matthew and John onboard are pivotal hires in strengthening our procurement and supply chain teams and keeping up with Fortune’s incredible growth. With their deep expertise in procurement, logistics and distribution, we will be able to continue to develop our brand with leading retailers and restaurants, streamline our purchasing, and improve the efficiency of our logistics and supply chains. We welcome both to our growing Fortune family.”

Harris is an experienced leader with a proven record in category management, supply chain, and finance. Before working at The Chef’s Warehouse, he was Vice President of Supply Chain at Sandridge Food Corporation, a leader in fresh food manufacturing for retail and food service. Before that, he spent 11 years at Gordon Food Service. He received his B.A. in Finance from Western Michigan University.

Pollock likewise adds strong global sourcing experience to Fortune. Prior to McLane Global, he spent 20 years at Sysco Corporation, one of the largest wholesale restaurant food distributors in the U.S. He received his M.B.A. from the University of Denver and B.S. in Business and Economics from Lehigh University.

Fortune International, LLC

Fortune International, LLC, is the parent operating company of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a full-service processor and distributor providing white-tablecloth restaurants, private clubs, elegant hotels and gourmet retail stores with the finest quality fresh, live, and frozen seafood and gourmet foods. The company handles more than 10,000 seafood and gourmet products daily, selected to exceed the high standards embraced by its quality focused customer base. Fortune currently services more than 10,000 customers throughout the Central and Southeastern United States with a fleet of refrigerated vehicles and nationally through FedEx and common carriers. For more information, please visit www.fortunefishco.net.

