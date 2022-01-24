Tentacle Releases Automated Risk and Threat Assessments, Announces Partnership Network

Users are now able to obtain an information security risk rating, threat rating, and access to complimentary services through Tentacle’s partnership portal

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—Tentacle, an information security management platform that helps organizations develop and improve their security posture, appropriately communicate relevant security program data to key stakeholders, and manage partner and vendor risks, has announced its newest feature: Automated Risk and Threat Assessments. The new functionality is now offered on all free and paid tiers and allows users to quickly obtain both a threat profile and risk rating by completing the newly launched “quick assessment” within the user’s standard project library. In less than 60-minutes, and at no cost, Tentacle users are better able to understand the current state of their Information Security Program, specific areas of strength and weakness, and obtain a dashboard summary that can be shared internally or externally.

Risk ratings are an overall measurement that considers both the organizational overall threat profile and the calculated operational risk of an organization. Each risk report provides a detailed breakdown of an organization’s operational risk across 9 security pillars. The key pillars used in determining the risk ratings provide additional insights into specific actions that are either positively or negatively influencing the organization’s overall security posture. By design, a user’s risk ratings are intended to provide further insight and guidance for ongoing improvement and strengthening of the organization’s overall Information Security Program and Plan.

“Obtaining a valid risk rating has historically been done by auditors, security consultants, or through a vendor risk assessment – each of which are costly and typically something that only large enterprises are able to afford,” says Matthew Combs, CEO at Tentacle. “I’m proud that our team has been innovative and developed a way in which anybody is able to harness the power of today’s existing frameworks and controls and determine their own organization’s operational risk rating without going through the headaches and expense that has been the norm in this space for more than a decade.”

The new functionality has been fully integrated into the user experience and is now available to all users signing up for a new account at www.Tentacle.io. Additional features and functionality related to the new risk ratings are also available for standard and premium tiers, some of which include data exports, framework filtering, vendor assessment, program summary exports, and more.

In addition to introducing the new Risk Ratings features, Tentacle has also announced its partnership program and the launch of its growing network of service providers. Tentacle’s partnership program supports its users by directing them towards service providers who offer complimentary and critical services required for building and maintaining a comprehensive Information Security Program.

“We seek to become as much of a ‘one-stop-shop’ for Information Security professionals as we can – though we’re smart enough to know what we’re good at (and should be focused on), and what others are experts at (and what we should be partnering with),” says Matthew Combs, CEO at Tentacle. “With that in mind, instead of spreading ourselves thin and trying to do everything ourselves, we have made the strategic decision to partner with those who provide value add, necessary, and key services that can allow us to deliver enhanced value to all our users.”

Potential partners who are committed to helping organizations with the execution, support, and expansion of their information security programs can learn more about the partnership program here.

An organization determining its risk rating is a critical step. They provide valuable insight into any gaps and can help an organization decide where they should focus their information security efforts. Service providers can help fill in those gaps and provide an extra level of due diligence. That’s why Tentacle has introduced Automated Risk and Threat Assessments and partnered with other information security service providers. This will enable Tentacle users to build their information security program and reach out to service providers when they need help.

To sign up for a free 30-day premium trial of Tentacle, visit: https://www.tentacle.io

About Tentacle, LLC: Tentacle is a SaaS information security platform located in Plano, TX. The company has developed a configurable data management tool that allows organizations to improve their information security programs and overall security posture. The core Tentacle product allows enterprises of all sizes to manage all details related to their internal security posture, track and monitor similar information for their partners and vendors, centralize the storage and management of all program related documentation, increase overall connectivity with key partners, establish multiple internal projects for tracking independent security requirements, and continually benchmark all activities against today’s top industry frameworks governing the information security space.

Contacts

Omar Ijaz



Tentacle, LLC



(424) 400-4840

[email protected]