Fungible Launches New Global Partner Program to Accelerate Growth

Fungible Enables the Channel to Realize New Revenue Streams From the Cloudification of the Data Center

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fungible, Inc., the composable infrastructure company, today announced the launch of the Fungible Partner Exchange (FunPX) partner program. FunPX allows resellers, distributors, and technology providers worldwide to connect, collaborate, and grow their composable infrastructure capabilities by delivering best-in-class technology solutions necessary to cloudify the world’s data centers.

“It’s my pleasure to announce the FunPX partner program. We recognize the importance of the channel. Our partners have been instrumental in fueling Fungible’s success and are a critical component in reaching our growth targets,” said Brian McCloskey, Chief Revenue Officer at Fungible. “We are investing in the tools, people, and processes to enable our partners to grow with us by providing immediate access to the essential information they need to win and help our mutual customers realize the benefits that the Fungible portfolio can bring to their infrastructure.”

The FunPX partner program is designed to underpin Fungible’s global go-to-market strategy and organization. By recognizing that each partner has different requirements, the Fungible partner program enables members to collaborate and transact with Fungible in the ways best suited to them. FunPX offers a blueprint to guide partners in uncovering market opportunities, driving revenue, and fostering innovation for mutual success. The program’s benefits include:

Access to the FunPX portal, which acts as a hub for partner relations, material, and insights on Fungible’s composable infrastructure solutions.

Deal registration to protect a partner’s investment while developing an opportunity.

Demand generation assets, including marketing collateral and email templates, provide sales support while conveying customer benefits effectively.

Introductions to regional account teams, channel personnel, and Fungible subject matter experts.

Monthly newsletters and a quarterly channel webinar series where partners can meet and exchange ideas and best practices and garner direct access to Fungible subject matter experts in a virtual forum.

“At Vesper, we are constantly looking for new, innovative technologies that we can introduce to our customers,” said Scott Constable, Director of Strategic Alliances at Vesper Technologies in the United Kingdom. “We initially were investigating Fungible’s NVMe storage solution but were pleasantly surprised when we learned more about the composable infrastructure solutions that Fungible has developed. We’re excited about this technology and pleased with the investment that Fungible is making in the channel to support our joint success.”

Andrew Martin, President of Stream Networks, said, “Enterprise customers across the globe look to achieve a sustained competitive advantage through the integration of business processes and technology. In partnership with Fungible and its composable infrastructure portfolio, we are committed to delivering the modernization of how the world networks.” With a commitment to work collaboratively on further IaaS and other private cloud services projects, Fungible expects to spotlight future joint initiatives with Stream Networks as the relationship evolves.

Partners have been confronting a rapidly changing world where customers desire to utilize the public cloud for its advantages of agility, not having to manage physical assets, and the removal of CapEx costs from the budget. “The result of this shift has forced partners to transition to more of a services model or suffer large bottom-line reductions by reselling the hyperscaler’s cloud services vs. infrastructure,” said Paul Barr, Director of Global Channels. “By engaging with Fungible, our partners can offer their customers a new way of realizing public cloud-like functionality without paying the public cloud premium while preserving their margins. It is a win/win for our partners and their customers.”

About The Fungible Channel Partner Program

Interested in becoming a Fungible partner and delivering Fungible’s DPU-based technology and composable infrastructure solutions to the market? Visit fungible.com/partners for details.

About Fungible, Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Fungible, the world’s premier composable infrastructure company, creates solutions to cloudify the world’s data centers by utilizing the Fungible DPU™ to connect CPUs, GPUs, and storage via standard IP/Ethernet networks. Fungible aims to revolutionize scale-out data centers’ performance, economics, reliability, and security. Visit Fungible to learn more. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Fungible, Fungible Data Processing Unit, Fungible DPU, Fungible Data Center, and TrueFabric are registered trademarks of Fungible Inc. All registered, or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Jennifer Bell



Fungible, Inc.



(669) 292-5522



[email protected]