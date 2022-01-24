Introducing the All-New Property Intelligence Powered by Majesco Analytics

Increase profitability, reduce risk, and improve customer retention with AI-powered Property Intelligence

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Majesco, a global leader of cloud platform software for insurance business transformation, today introduced Property Intelligence powered by Majesco Analytics – a new AI/ML-based analytics offering that provides insightful and intuitive property underwriting information including various quantitative risk scores such as Property Score, Overhead Score, Exterior Score, NatCat Score, and Permit Score – available as an add-on for Majesco Policy for P&C for Commercial Property and Commercial Package lines of business. This is the first intelligent analytics offering as part of the new Majesco Analytics product line. Property Intelligence is now available as part of Majesco’s Spring ’22 Product Release.

To remain competitive in today’s ever-changing market, carriers must leverage data and technology to transform the underwriter experience and increase profitability. As the customer experience moves digital, the availability of a wide array of data is increasing, leading to transformations on underwriter evaluations and decisions with instantaneous impacts to their books of business. Leveraging real-time data from multiple sources and market insights, coupled with underwriter expertise, underwriters can increase profitability through better risk selection and reduced underwriting expenses.

“The art and science of underwriting is changing,” said Patrick Davis, SVP and General Manager of Majesco Analytics. “We designed Property Intelligence to provide comprehensive property underwriting information with simple and insightful analysis to improve both underwriting profitability and efficiency. We are excited to see our customers quickly realized benefits of this innovative capability providing better risk selection, improve their loss ratio, reduce loss control expenses through selective high risk inspection orders and more.”

Key elements for Property Intelligence powered by Majesco Analytics include:

Simple to understand analytics data from risk scores by leveraging wide variety of data and Machine Learning based analytics – Property Score, Overhead Score, Exterior Score, NatCat Score, and Permit Score to provide a comprehensive insight to the property

– Property Score, Overhead Score, Exterior Score, NatCat Score, and Permit Score to provide a comprehensive insight to the property Leveraging Loss Control Inspection Data including 2+ billion inspection data points and 200+ million images from 16+ million properties collected by professional risk engineers

including 2+ billion inspection data points and 200+ million images from 16+ million properties collected by professional risk engineers Multi-Source Gallery with satellite, aerial, ground-level, balloon, and Drone MLS images leveraged by the risk scores and Property Intelligence model

with satellite, aerial, ground-level, balloon, and Drone MLS images leveraged by the risk scores and Property Intelligence model Pre-integrated with Majesco Policy for P&C for Commercial Property and Commercial Package requiring no implementation efforts

“People and Technology – Underwriters and models – both require improved insights of the property risk to improve the assessment of the risk. New insights and analytics that are derived from a unique combination of property characteristics can improve the decision-making process when assessing various property locations,” stated Karen Furtado, Partner, Strategy Meets Action.

Advanced data and analytics using AI/ML is crucial both operationally and strategically for insurers by enabling the ability to analyze data in real-time and drive intelligent decision-making. By identifying property hazards and providing detailed scores, insurers can enhance underwriting, risk exposure analysis, and risk appetite to drive improved profitability and customer service. With the pre-built integration between Majesco Policy for P&C and Majesco Property Intelligence, each property will receive an aggregated location assessment score across the various assessments done. This provides underwriters with insights into the aspects of the property that pose the greatest risk through AI/ML analytics using a diverse set of data sources, which provides Majesco customers with immediate value realization.

Majesco is the leading software partner to both the P&C and L&A insurance markets to modernize, optimize and innovate their businesses at speed and scale. Over 330 insurers, from greenfields, start-ups and MGAs to the largest insurers, reinsurers and brokers use Majesco’s next generation SaaS platform solutions of core, data, and analytics, digital, distribution, absence management and a rich ecosystem marketplace of established and InsurTech partners to build the future of insurance.

Our technology, expertise and leadership help insurers innovate and connect to build the future of their business. With over 825 successful implementations and over 65% of our customers on Cloud with Majesco platform solutions, together we have an amazing track record of innovation and real-world results. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

