EngageSmart Named Top Workplace for Leadership, Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, and Purpose & Values

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, has been named a Top Workplace for Leadership, Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, and Purpose & Values. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology provider Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance.”

EngageSmart is a vertical software solutions company simplifying mundane yet essential tasks so that every customer touchpoint is an easy and delightful experience. Engagesmart’s culture focuses on joy and agency, and embraces each team member as an individual, rather than just an employee. In the past year, EngageSmart has also been named to the following Top Workplace lists:

Top Workplaces USA 2022

The Boston Globe’s Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces for Remote Work

Top Workplaces for Employee Well-being

Top Workplaces for Professional Development

“It’s wonderful to continue to be recognized as a company that puts its employees’ well-being first,” said EngageSmart Chief People Officer Kristen Kenny. “Fostering a collaborative, joyful culture and offering benefits that allow our team to feel supported—both professionally and personally—is a priority for us, and helps ensure that our team is excited to come to work.”

About EngageSmart:



EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves 79,900 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,100 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Energage



Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



