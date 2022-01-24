KIOXIA America Showcases Breakthrough Flash Storage Solutions at Dell Technologies World

KIOXIA PCIe 5.0, E3.S Form Factor, XL-FLASH and Value SAS SSDsto Take Center Stage

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next week at Dell Technologies World, KIOXIA America, Inc. will be on hand to demonstrate how its innovative solid state drives (SSDs) are accelerating customer application performance and enabling product breakthroughs. From SSDs designed with PCIe ® 5.0 technology that boost power and performance to the industry’s first lineup of Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S SSDs1, best in class drives from KIOXIA are used in a number of Dell product lines.





KIOXIA, the inventor of NAND flash, sits at the forefront of flash storage and SSD innovation. Achievements such as the introduction of 3D flash memory, XL-FLASHTM storage class memory, and new form factors and interfaces underscore the contributions the company has made toward enabling next-gen applications – and transforming the digital world.

“A culture of innovation is the bedrock upon which a company can claim to offer breakthrough solutions – and both Dell and KIOXIA have that in their DNA,” commented Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “We are proud to collaborate closely with Dell to push the limits of what’s possible in our new data-centric world.”

Visitors to the KIOXIA Dell Technologies World booth #639 on the show floor at the Venetian® Resort from May 2-5 will have access to the following technology and product demos:

– SSDs Designed with PCIe Technology – demonstrating the benefits delivered over PCIe 4.0 SSDs in a variety of simulated real-world server and storage configurations and workload combinations, including:

CD7 EDSFF E3.S Data Center SSDs running MongoDB on Dell equipment – in one of the first public demonstrations of an E3.S drive. EDSFF E3 specifications were developed by leading companies that include Dell and KIOXIA to optimize SSD designs for capacity, power, performance, and thermal/cooling – and to replace legacy 2.5” form factor SSDs.

running MongoDB on Dell equipment – in one of the first public demonstrations of an E3.S drive. EDSFF E3 specifications were developed by leading companies that include Dell and KIOXIA to optimize SSD designs for capacity, power, performance, and thermal/cooling – and to replace legacy 2.5” form factor SSDs. FL6 Series Enterprise NVMe TM SCM SSDs being put through their paces in a Dell PowerEdge server running Aerospike. The dual-port and PCIe 4.0-compliant KIOXIA FL6 Series SSDs bridge the gap between DRAM and TLC-based drives, making them well-suited to latency-sensitive use cases such as caching layer, tiering and write logging.

being put through their paces in a Dell PowerEdge server running Aerospike. The dual-port and PCIe 4.0-compliant KIOXIA FL6 Series SSDs bridge the gap between DRAM and TLC-based drives, making them well-suited to latency-sensitive use cases such as caching layer, tiering and write logging. RM6 Series 12Gb/s SAS SSDs running SED – SEKM encryption and an OLTP database on a Dell PowerEdge R740 server. KIOXIA RM6 drives deliver higher performance and reliability and are targeted to replace SATA SSDs.

running SED – SEKM encryption and an OLTP database on a Dell PowerEdge R740 server. KIOXIA RM6 drives deliver higher performance and reliability and are targeted to replace SATA SSDs. CM6 Series Enterprise NVMe SSDs running VMware® vSAN™ workloads on Dell PowerEdge servers. CM6 drives are designed for enterprise applications and use cases – including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, caching layer, financial trading, and data analytics.

Additional demos and more information on the entire breadth of KIOXIA products and solutions can be found in the company’s 3D virtual booth: https://www.vrexhibitdesign.com/AEM/kioxia/Dell2022.

Dell Technologies World Breakout Session

On May 3rd at 1:30pm and May 4th at 10am, KIOXIA America and Dell will jointly conduct a session titled, “KIOXIA and Dell: Together on the Forefront of Storage Technology. 2022 – the Year of Breakthrough Storage Technologies.” This session focuses on the bevy of new technologies in the SSD realm that have already been seen this year, as well as those yet to be unveiled. Highlights include 24G SAS (SAS-4) bringing unprecedented speeds to SAS-equipped architectures, PCIe 5.0 technology doubling the performance of PCIe 4.0, and new form factors enabling higher performance and density than ever before.

Additionally, Neville Ichhaporia will be featured in an interview on Dell TV. The breakout session and interview will be available on the KIOXIA Dell Technologies World sponsor page and can also be viewed on the Dell Technologies World website at the conclusion of the show.

KIOXIA has been a Dell strategic supplier for two decades and a Diamond-level Dell Technologies World sponsor for multiple years. KIOXIA products can be found in numerous Dell solutions for laptop/mobile computing, desktop, data center, and enterprise servers/storage.

For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn®.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2022 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

