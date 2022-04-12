Euro Asia Pay Partners with PrepAnywhere to Support Canadian Students’ Education Needs

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 21, 2022) – Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. (CSE: EAP) (“EAP” or the “Company“), a Vancouver-based fintech solutions provider, is pleased to announce the entry into a partnership with PrepAnywhere, a K-12 edtech platform specializing in mathematics tutoring. The relationship allows new users of EAP’s solutions to benefit from PrepAnywhere’s premium plan upon signing up for either a Hero Financials or SideKick Card package at no extra cost for a period of six months.

Under the partnership, EAP’s subscribers will gain access to PrepAnywhere’s exclusive catalogue of varied educational content, including over 60,000 math videos covering all topics from Grade 7 to Grade 12, with academic textbooks from the United States, Canada and elsewhere. The PrepAnywhere platform includes lectures and tutorials on topics related to mathematical problems and daily news updates that match all types of learning needs and preferences – from homework help and after-school tutoring to independent learning and small group instruction. After the six-month period, users will have the opportunity to maintain access to the product directly with PrepAnywhere, in which case the Company will receive a commission equal to 15% of the fees received by PrepAnywhere from users referred by EAP, payable on a semi-annual basis.

The agreement between EAP and PrepAnywhere is for an initial term of one year, but will automatically renew for successive one-year periods unless terminated by either party at least 60 days in advance of the then-current term or otherwise upon 120 days’ notice.

“Education and financial literacy form the core of our company values. At Euro Asia Pay, we prioritize delivering maximum value to our customers while supporting them on their journey to becoming financially savvy and money-wise adults,” said Peter MacKay, CEO of EAP. “Mathematics is an integral component of all money matters. Through our partnership with PrepAnywhere, our school-aged subscribers will have unlimited access to thousands of educational resources to help them prepare for their exams and real-life problem-solving situations,” he added.

PrepAnywhere’s AI-powered math tutor can help students choose learning content per their own needs and objectives from its vast video catalogue. It helps them excel in the academic discipline and successfully apply the concepts learned in real-life situations, such as budgeting – all at a fraction of what it would typically cost via private tutoring or buying separate textbooks for their lessons.

“We are delighted to partner with a company that complements our vision in making academic and financial education more accessible through technology and affordable plans. Euro Asia Pay’s SideKick and Hero products are praised for their innovative approach to making financial literacy possible for kids and young adults in North America and globally. We are confident that Euro Asia Pay users will revel in our expansive catalogue as they plan for a financially literate and competent future,” said Min Lee, Co-Founder and CEO, PrepAnywhere.

The edtech market is evolving remarkably and is expected to surpass $200 billion globally by 20271. It allows young users to embrace technology for learning, personal and professional growth and making informed decisions on money matters. By adding PrepAnywhere’s content to the Hero Financials and SideKick platforms, EAP invites its subscribers to experience mathematics comprehensively and engagingly. At the same time, EAP continues to enhance its product offerings and value and pursue new revenue streams for the benefit of the Company and its investors.

About Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc.

Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. is a developer of innovative financial solutions for the next generation of consumers. Its first product, SideKick™, enables parents to transfer, control and monitor payments to their children in a simple, intuitive manner. The product includes a student-facing mobile application, a prepaid student payment card and a parent portal, among other features.

To learn more about EAP’s products and services, visit www.euroasiapay.com.

About PrepAnywhere Inc.

PrepAnywhere Inc. is an edtech platform specializing in mathematics tutoring with an exclusive catalogue of over 60,000 math videos covering all topics from Grade 7 to Grade 12, with academic textbooks from the US, Canada, and beyond. PrepAnywhere believes that transforming the way we teach math today will make math accessible for everyone in the near future.

To learn more about PrepAnywhere, visit www.prepanywhere.com.

