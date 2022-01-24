Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2022

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Hilltop produced income to common stockholders of $22.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $120.3 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Hilltop’s financial results for the first quarter of 2022 included decreases in year-over-year mortgage origination segment net gains from sales of loans and other mortgage production income as well as declines in net revenues within the broker-dealer segment’s structured finance and fixed income services business lines.

Rising interest rates and inflationary pressures materially impacted our financial results during the first quarter of 2022. Additional headwinds during 2022 are expected to include tight housing inventories on mortgage volumes, a return to normalized credit losses and declining deposit balances. The COVID-19 pandemic may also continue to adversely impact financial markets and overall economic conditions. The extent of the impact of these expected headwinds and the pandemic on our operational and financial performance for the remainder of 2022 remains uncertain.

Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share payable on May 27, 2022, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, there were no stock repurchases.

Jeremy B. Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said “Our results in the first quarter were driven primarily by the strength and stability of PlainsCapital Bank, which generated growth in its core loan portfolio while experiencing improvement in its asset quality. PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities, both primarily fee-based businesses, were pressured by the sharp rise in interest rates, lower housing inventories and lower trading volumes. Additionally, total noninterest expenses at Hilltop declined during the period as our team remains focused on expense management. Overall, we are adapting to the new mortgage and interest rate environments and believe we have the team and business model in place to drive improvement.”

First Quarter 2022 Highlights for Hilltop:

The provision for credit losses was $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; The provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2022 primarily reflected a slower U.S. economic outlook since the prior quarter, significantly offset by decreases in specific reserves and positive risk rating grade migration.

For the first quarter of 2022, net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income and mortgage loan origination fees within our mortgage origination segment was $143.0 million, compared to $310.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 53.9% decrease; Mortgage loan origination production volume was $3.8 billion during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $6.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021; Net gains from mortgage loans sold to third parties decreased to 321 basis points during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 362 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter of 2022 were 0.53% and 3.60%, respectively, compared to 2.90% and 20.58%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021;

Hilltop’s book value per common share decreased to $31.02 at March 31, 2022, compared to $31.95 at December 31, 2021; Decline in book value per common share during the first quarter of 2022 impacted by the significant increase of approximately $120 million in pre-tax net unrealized losses within our available for sale investment portfolio related to increases in market interest rates since purchase; Certain agency-issued securities were transferred from the available-for-sale to held-to-maturity portfolio on March 31, 2022 with pre-tax unrealized losses of approximately $74 million as of the date of transfer.

Hilltop’s total assets were $18.4 billion and $18.7 billion at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively;

Loans 1 , net of allowance for credit losses, increased to $7.2 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $7.1 billion at December 31, 2021;

Non-performing loans were $44.3 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $51.1 million, or 0.52% of total loans, at December 31, 2021;

Loans held for sale decreased by 12.5% from December 31, 2021 to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2022;

Total deposits were $12.7 billion and $12.8 billion at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively;

Hilltop maintained strong capital levels 2 with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 3 of 12.46% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 21.27% at March 31, 2022;

Hilltop's consolidated net interest margin 4 decreased to 2.36% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.44% in the fourth quarter of 2021; Includes previously deferred interest income of $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2022 related to PPP loan-related origination fees, compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

decreased to 2.36% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.44% in the fourth quarter of 2021; For the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income was $216.4 million, compared to $417.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 48.2% decrease;

For the first quarter 2022, noninterest expense was $286.4 million, compared to $366.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 21.9% decrease; and

Hilltop’s effective tax rate was 19.4% during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 23.4% during the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was lower than the applicable statutory rate primarily due to the discrete impact of restricted stock vesting during the quarter.



1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer margin loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $506.2 million and $733.0 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 2 Capital ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period. 3 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets. 4 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Consolidated Financial and Other Information Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in 000’s) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Cash and due from banks $ 2,886,812 $ 2,823,138 $ 2,463,111 $ 1,372,818 $ 1,564,489 Federal funds sold 383 385 406 387 396 Assets segregated for regulatory purposes 128,408 221,740 269,506 207,284 273,393 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 256,991 118,262 155,908 202,638 106,342 Securities: Trading, at fair value 471,763 647,998 609,813 682,483 528,712 Available for sale, at fair value, net 1,462,340 2,130,568 1,994,183 1,817,807 1,715,406 Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net 953,107 267,684 277,419 288,776 300,088 Equity, at fair value 225 250 221 193 189 2,887,435 3,046,500 2,881,636 2,789,259 2,544,395 Loans held for sale 1,643,994 1,878,190 2,108,878 2,885,458 2,538,986 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 7,797,903 7,879,904 7,552,926 7,645,227 7,810,657 Allowance for credit losses (91,185 ) (91,352 ) (109,512 ) (115,269 ) (144,499 ) Loans held for investment, net 7,706,718 7,788,552 7,443,414 7,529,958 7,666,158 Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables 1,610,352 1,672,946 1,419,652 1,403,447 1,596,817 Premises and equipment, net 198,906 204,438 210,026 212,402 213,304 Operating lease right-of-use assets 108,180 112,328 115,942 115,698 101,055 Mortgage servicing assets 100,475 86,990 110,931 124,497 142,125 Other assets 546,622 452,880 526,339 535,536 648,895 Goodwill 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 Other intangible assets, net 14,233 15,284 16,455 17,705 19,035 Total assets $ 18,356,956 $ 18,689,080 $ 17,989,651 $ 17,664,534 $ 17,682,837 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,694,592 $ 4,577,183 $ 4,433,148 $ 4,231,082 $ 4,031,181 Interest-bearing 7,972,110 8,240,894 7,699,014 7,502,703 7,701,598 Total deposits 12,666,702 12,818,077 12,132,162 11,733,785 11,732,779 Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables 1,397,836 1,477,300 1,496,923 1,439,620 1,546,227 Short-term borrowings 835,054 859,444 747,040 915,919 676,652 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 97,629 96,586 113,064 132,950 97,055 Notes payable 395,479 387,904 395,804 396,653 401,713 Operating lease liabilities 125,919 130,960 134,296 134,019 120,339 Junior subordinated debentures — — — 67,012 67,012 Other liabilities 347,742 369,606 468,020 348,200 595,045 Total liabilities 15,866,361 16,139,877 15,487,309 15,168,158 15,236,822 Common stock 794 790 790 812 823 Additional paid-in capital 1,275,649 1,274,446 1,270,272 1,302,439 1,319,518 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (80,565 ) (10,219 ) 367 7,093 3,486 Retained earnings 1,267,415 1,257,014 1,204,307 1,159,304 1,094,727 Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net 744 752 751 754 752 Employee stock trust (104 ) (115 ) (116 ) (121 ) (121 ) Total Hilltop stockholders’ equity 2,463,933 2,522,668 2,476,371 2,470,281 2,419,185 Noncontrolling interests 26,662 26,535 25,971 26,095 26,830 Total stockholders’ equity 2,490,595 2,549,203 2,502,342 2,496,376 2,446,015 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 18,356,956 $ 18,689,080 $ 17,989,651 $ 17,664,534 $ 17,682,837

Three Months Ended Consolidated Income Statements March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in 000’s, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 90,408 $ 96,104 $ 99,769 $ 104,162 $ 104,277 Securities borrowed 8,817 8,524 8,585 15,586 28,972 Securities: Taxable 15,581 13,916 12,341 11,125 10,251 Tax-exempt 2,419 2,639 2,687 2,338 2,102 Other 2,312 1,872 1,796 1,607 1,321 Total interest income 119,537 123,055 125,178 134,818 146,923 Interest expense: Deposits 4,193 4,404 5,303 6,176 7,741 Securities loaned 7,472 6,624 6,519 12,345 25,486 Short-term borrowings 2,045 2,279 2,400 2,374 2,013 Notes payable 4,437 5,871 5,465 5,253 4,797 Junior subordinated debentures — — 419 577 562 Other 1,399 (417 ) (18 ) 177 642 Total interest expense 19,546 18,761 20,088 26,902 41,241 Net interest income 99,991 104,294 105,090 107,916 105,682 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 115 (18,565 ) (5,819 ) (28,720 ) (5,109 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 99,876 122,859 110,909 136,636 110,791 Noninterest income: Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income 110,894 156,103 203,152 199,625 267,080 Mortgage loan origination fees 32,062 35,930 38,780 42,146 43,155 Securities commissions and fees 37,146 32,801 34,412 38,300 38,314 Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions 29,705 42,834 49,646 32,268 27,695 Other 6,621 17,178 41,955 27,560 41,341 Total noninterest income 216,428 284,846 367,945 339,899 417,585 Noninterest expense: Employees’ compensation and benefits 200,019 229,717 258,679 248,486 270,353 Occupancy and equipment, net 24,766 25,741 25,428 25,004 24,429 Professional services 10,063 9,904 14,542 16,239 13,585 Other 51,502 56,832 56,525 53,639 58,295 Total noninterest expense 286,350 322,194 355,174 343,368 366,662 Income before income taxes 29,954 85,511 123,680 133,167 161,714 Income tax expense 5,815 20,715 28,257 31,234 37,770 Net income 24,139 64,796 95,423 101,933 123,944 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,889 2,611 2,517 2,873 3,599 Income attributable to Hilltop $ 22,250 $ 62,185 $ 92,906 $ 99,060 $ 120,345 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.79 $ 1.16 $ 1.21 $ 1.46 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.78 $ 1.15 $ 1.21 $ 1.46 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 79,114 78,933 80,109 81,663 82,169 Diluted 79,356 79,427 80,542 82,199 82,657

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000’s) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 92,070 $ 11,518 $ (1,835 ) $ (3,389 ) $ 1,627 $ 99,991 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (50 ) 165 — — — 115 Noninterest income 12,771 60,691 143,195 1,766 (1,995 ) 216,428 Noninterest expense 58,430 80,647 134,859 12,793 (379 ) 286,350 Income (loss) before taxes $ 46,461 $ (8,603 ) $ 6,501 $ (14,416 ) $ 11 $ 29,954

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Selected Financial Data 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Hilltop Consolidated: Return on average stockholders’ equity 3.60 % 9.93 % 14.96 % 16.42 % 20.58 % Return on average assets 0.53 % 1.41 % 2.13 % 2.29 % 2.90 % Net interest margin (1) 2.36 % 2.44 % 2.53 % 2.62 % 2.69 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2): As reported 2.37 % 2.45 % 2.54 % 2.63 % 2.69 % Impact of purchase accounting 7 bps 12 bps 9 bps 16 bps 13 bps Book value per common share ($) 31.02 31.95 31.36 30.44 29.41 Shares outstanding, end of period (000’s) 79,439 78,965 78,959 81,153 82,261 Dividend payout ratio (3) 53.57 % 15.19 % 10.34 % 9.92 % 8.19 % Banking Segment: Net interest margin (1) 2.65 % 2.81 % 2.99 % 3.19 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2): As reported 2.65 % 2.82 % 3.00 % 3.20 % 3.31 % Impact of purchase accounting 8 bps 15 bps 11 bps 20 bps 17 bps Accretion of discount on loans ($000’s) 2,510 4,716 3,221 6,001 4,851 Net recoveries (charge-offs) ($000’s) (282 ) 405 62 (510 ) 564 Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.44 % 1.36 % 1.91 % 1.48 % Fee income ratio 12.2 % 10.8 % 10.5 % 8.9 % 9.8 % Efficiency ratio 55.7 % 54.2 % 48.8 % 49.7 % 48.4 % Employees’ compensation and benefits ($000’s) 33,517 34,415 31,500 33,369 30,992 Broker-Dealer Segment: Net revenue ($000’s) (4) 72,209 94,569 126,570 94,145 109,137 Employees’ compensation and benefits ($000’s) (5) 55,825 65,301 82,429 62,289 66,157 Variable compensation expense ($000’s) 26,625 35,939 53,505 34,409 37,412 Compensation as a % of net revenue (5) 77.3 % 69.1 % 65.1 % 66.2 % 60.6 % Pre-tax margin (6) (11.9 )% 1.8 % 13.8 % 7.3 % 16.2 % Mortgage Origination Segment: Mortgage loan originations – volume ($000’s): Home purchases 2,753,031 3,559,137 3,948,420 4,018,922 2,902,710 Refinancings 1,011,452 1,430,369 1,646,208 1,881,121 3,281,395 Total mortgage loan originations – volume 3,764,483 4,989,506 5,594,628 5,900,043 6,184,105 Mortgage loan sales – volume ($000’s) 3,868,596 4,988,538 6,195,559 5,524,226 6,350,837 Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points): Loans sold to third parties 321 362 359 376 398 Impact of loans retained by banking segment (9 ) (15 ) (13 ) (12 ) (10 ) As reported 312 347 346 364 388 Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000’s) (7) 100,475 86,990 110,931 124,497 142,125 Employees’ compensation and benefits ($000’s) 102,748 121,758 134,814 145,401 166,248 Variable compensation expense ($000’s) 56,243 73,208 88,153 97,081 115,486

(1) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (2) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.5 million, $0.5 million, $0.6 million, $0.4 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented. (3) Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. (4) Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income and total broker-dealer noninterest income. (5) Noted balances and ratios during all prior periods reflect certain reclassifications to conform to current period presentation. (6) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue. (7) Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Capital Ratios 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Tier 1 capital (to average assets): PlainsCapital 9.74 % 10.20 % 10.02 % 10.22 % 10.50 % Hilltop 12.46 % 12.58 % 12.64 % 12.87 % 13.01 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 15.37 % 16.00 % 15.40 % 15.00 % 14.74 % Hilltop 21.27 % 21.22 % 21.28 % 20.22 % 19.63 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 15.37 % 16.00 % 15.40 % 15.00 % 14.74 % Hilltop 21.27 % 21.22 % 21.28 % 20.82 % 20.22 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 16.18 % 16.77 % 16.32 % 15.95 % 15.64 % Hilltop 23.85 % 23.75 % 24.00 % 23.48 % 22.96 %

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000’s) (1): Commercial real estate 6,153 6,601 5,705 7,211 10,668 Commercial and industrial 18,486 22,478 29,808 33,033 36,144 Construction and land development 1 2 366 474 501 1-4 family residential 18,723 21,123 25,255 27,100 30,937 Consumer 21 23 24 26 26 Broker-dealer — — — — — 43,384 50,227 61,158 67,844 78,276 Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000’s) 890 922 1,038 1,139 1,584 Non-performing loans ($000’s) 44,274 51,149 62,196 68,983 79,860 Non-performing loans as a % of total loans 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.77 % Other real estate owned ($000’s) 2,175 2,833 21,605 21,078 19,899 Other repossessed assets ($000’s) — — — — — Non-performing assets ($000’s) 46,449 53,982 83,801 90,061 99,759 Non-performing assets as a % of total assets 0.25 % 0.29 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.56 % Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000’s) (2): 87,489 60,775 175,734 245,828 265,230

(1) Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis do not include COVID-19 related loan modifications through January 1, 2022. The Bank’s COVID-19 payment deferral programs since the second quarter of 2020 allowed for a deferral of principal and/or interest payments with such deferred principal payments due and payable on the maturity date of the existing loan. The Bank’s actions through 2021 included approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications, resulting in active loan modifications of approximately $4 million, $17 million, $76 million, and $130 million as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing were primarily comprised of loans held for sale and guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, including loans that are subject to repurchase, or have been repurchased, by PrimeLending.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Average Interest Annualized Average Interest Annualized Outstanding Earned Yield or Outstanding Earned Yield or Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1) Balance or Paid Rate Balance or Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 1,467,998 $ 11,966 3.26 % $ 2,573,085 $ 16,233 2.52 % Loans held for investment, gross (2) 7,839,047 78,442 4.06 % 7,645,883 88,044 4.62 % Investment securities – taxable 2,768,849 15,581 2.25 % 2,267,709 10,233 1.80 % Investment securities – non-taxable (3) 324,084 2,888 3.56 % 284,001 2,280 3.21 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 157,313 136 0.35 % 93,525 — 0.00 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,116,369 1,427 0.19 % 1,565,879 582 0.15 % Securities borrowed 1,455,166 8,817 2.42 % 1,452,704 28,972 7.98 % Other 54,602 750 5.57 % 49,916 762 6.18 % Interest-earning assets, gross (3) 17,183,428 120,007 2.83 % 15,932,702 147,106 3.70 % Allowance for credit losses (92,239 ) (149,397 ) Interest-earning assets, net 17,091,189 15,783,305 Noninterest-earning assets 1,401,584 1,559,039 Total assets $ 18,492,773 $ 17,342,344 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 8,201,824 $ 4,193 0.21 % $ 7,626,575 $ 7,741 0.41 % Securities loaned 1,371,816 7,472 2.21 % 1,355,945 25,486 7.62 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,249,222 7,881 2.56 % 1,130,068 8,014 2.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,822,862 19,546 0.73 % 10,112,588 41,241 1.65 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,507,661 3,729,994 Other liabilities 631,790 1,101,972 Total liabilities 15,962,313 14,944,554 Stockholders’ equity 2,504,383 2,371,281 Noncontrolling interest 26,077 26,509 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 18,492,773 $ 17,342,344 Net interest income (3) $ 100,461 $ 105,865 Net interest spread (3) 2.10 % 2.05 % Net interest margin (3) 2.37 % 2.69 %

