Eversource Energy to Webcast First Quarter Results

HARTFORD, Conn. & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eversource Energy will webcast a conference call with financial analysts on Thursday, May 5, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, at which senior management will review the company’s financial performance through the first quarter of 2022.

This listen-only, live audio presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Eversource website at https://www.eversource.com/content/general/residential/about/investors/presentations-webcasts.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,200 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

