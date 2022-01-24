Exscientia Presents Three Posters Demonstrating Potential of Precision Medicine Platform in Drug Discovery at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022

OXFORD, England & VIENNA, Austria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today shared details of its participation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 8-13 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Exscientia scientists will present new research in three poster presentations.

“We are looking forward to meeting with some of the world’s leading cancer clinicians and researchers at this year’s AACR meeting, as we continue to build our human tissue precision medicine platform and expand the areas we are exploring to include additional indications such as breast and ovarian cancers,” said Nikolaus Krall, Exscientia’s VP of Precision Medicine. “In addition, we will share data highlighting our translational research capabilities and AI-driven drug discovery platform and the potential to redefine cancer drug discovery. We believe these studies continue to validate our novel approaches as we seek to improve clinical and patient outcomes by efficiently identifying the most promising therapeutic assets.”

Exscientia will have a booth (#2016) where attendees can meet the team and learn more about the company’s AI-driven precision oncology platform, broad pipeline, and newly launched collaboration with the University of Oxford, Xcellomics™, to help accelerate early-stage drug discovery.

Poster presentations:

Poster Title: Enriching for adenosine antagonist patient responses through deep learning

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions



Abstract Number: #4150



Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13 / 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM CT

Poster Title: AI-driven discovery and profiling of GTAEXS-617, a selective and highly potent inhibitor of CDK7

Session Title: Emerging New Anticancer Agents



Abstract Number: #3930



Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13 / 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM CT

Poster Title: Deep Learning Supported Analysis of Primary Samples Identifies ALK Pathway as a Novel Sensitivity in Ovarian Cancer

Session Title: New Technologies for Drug Discovery



Abstract Number: #1893



Date/Time: Monday, April 11 / 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM CT

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our pipeline demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 30 projects underway. By designing better drugs, faster, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia is headquartered in Oxford (England, U.K.), with offices in Vienna (Austria), Dundee (Scotland, U.K.), Boston (Mass., U.S.), Miami (Fla., U.S.), Cambridge (England, U.K.), and Osaka (Japan).

Visit us at https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

Forward-Looking Statements

