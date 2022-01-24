Ezoic’s $12.4 Million Investment in its Customers Drives Revenue Growth as Company Opens VIP Member Access to Qualifying Digital Publishers

Previously an invitation-only program, Ezoic now makes its top-tier VIP membership open to more online publishers seeking higher monetization

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertising—Ezoic, the AI-driven technology platform for digital publishers, opened applications for its invitation-only VIP membership. While publishers still must meet the required criteria for Ezoic’s elite VIP program, now new publishers who register with Ezoic can automatically be accepted without having to wait for an invitation.

While many are familiar with Ezoic, publishers might be unfamiliar with its VIP tier of services and brand relationship opportunities. The program was formerly only available to Ezoic’s largest customers and media brands that see millions of monthly visits. The VIP tier includes customized expert services and monetization relationships with leading brands. Now, Ezoic is inviting qualifying publishers who are not current customers to apply to access these industry-leading opportunities.

Last September, Ezoic announced it would invest $12.4 million in new and existing customers that begin using Ezoic’s AI technology over the following 12 months. As it continues to invest in digital publishers, Ezoic is seeing there is a real need in the marketplace to expand the rollout of its VIP-level memberships and enable these publishers to monetize their websites more quickly and smartly.

Ezoic has rapidly increased its user base since a $33 million raise in 2019, adding small, mid, and large digital publishers daily, growing monthly unique visits from its collective customer base to more than 1.05 billion, according to Quantcast. As Ezoic continues to scale, its platform is better able to support digital publishers’ growth with grants, investments and revenue guarantees, unprecedented in the industry.

One such publisher to benefit from the $12.4 million initiative is Chrome Unboxed, a website about all things Chrome OS, Chromebooks and Google that currently averages about 1.6 million monthly visits. Chrome Unboxed has grown revenue by more than 152% in the past three years by working with Ezoic. The site anticipates Ezoic’s investment will work to accelerate that growth in 2022. It is using the investment to hire talent, create more videos and digital content, and to begin testing Ezoic’s Video Player to optimize revenue.

“Ezoic enables us to focus on the content, which is why we started Chrome Unboxed in the first place. The investment is allowing us to scale – adding talent and resources we could have never added as quickly,” says Chrome Unboxed Co-Owner Joe Humphrey. “We generate a substantial portion of our revenue from website ads, which means we need the best tools, support and expertise possible. We have that in Ezoic.”

Chrome Unboxed was a YouTube side hustle for partners Robby Payne, Gabriel Brangers, and Joe Humphrey, which they eventually expanded into a full-time venture. Traffic growth and monetization quickly became paramount to creating a sustainable and profitable company.

Humphrey adds that the Ezoic VIP-level benefits and platform technology continually evolves, adding new features while providing easy access to a backend dashboard with analytics that are robust yet extremely easy to leverage.

“The advanced technology tools, coupled with the incredible business relationship, dedicated account rep, and investment from Ezoic have allowed us to grow incredibly quickly,” says Humphrey. “We just hired two more people!”

Read a case study about Chrome Unboxed here.

Ezoic’s VIP level is now open to websites that meet a set of criteria, including a minimum monthly revenue of $10,000. All major qualifying websites will benefit from access to unprecedented opportunities through Ezoic. The benefits that helped Chrome Unboxed and thousands of other high-earning publishers reach new heights include:

Access to Investments

Annual Guarantees on Minimum Revenues

Dedicated Technical Support

Working SEO Professionals

Team of Working Developers

And more!

“VIP was previously only available to a small group of existing Ezoic customers. Now, demand for our product has made us the leader in our space and allows us to invest directly in our customers. Few know the business like us and strategic investments in customers is a win-win. It says everything about our product that we can reinvest in our own customers, knowing that it yields positive revenue for all of us,” says Ezoic Chief Marketing Officer Tyler Bishop.

