Fazzaco Expo Dubai 2022: Dates and Venue Announced

Fazzaco Expo to make its debut in Dubai on October 12-13 at Festival City-Festival Arena

Limassol, Cyprus–(Newsfile Corp. – April 18, 2022) – Fazzaco is excited to announce that Fazzaco Expo, a high-quality B2B+B2C event, will be held at Festival City-Festival Arena in Dubai on October 12-13.

As a pioneering financial information provider and media platform, Fazzaco held the No.1 spot in quite a few fintech marketers’ hearts in the past few years. Committed to establishing closer ties between fintech companies and stock/CFDs/crypto/forex brokers, Fazzaco has enjoyed modest success since its launch.

The event is going to offer seamless networking opportunities for decision-makers, executives, managers, IBs, and traders across the financial and fintech industry, including PSPs, CRM providers, brokers, liquidity providers, trading software providers, white label providers, and blockchain companies, to name a few.

Exhibitors will have the following benefits：

Fazzaco Expo provides greater benefits to all exhibitors on-site. Fazzaco Expo features bigger booths with an exclusive meeting room and lounge ranging from 15 to 56 sq m so that event attendees can enjoy a more comfortable environment. During the event, a raffle will take place, when exhibitors will get the chance to return their exhibition fees.

Silver sponsors and above will be exempted from accommodation fees. Unlike normal expos where many exhibitors need to create a tight budget, Fazzaco expo exempts accommodation fees for silver sponsors and above.

Speaking opportunities.

Exhibitors can share their ideas in panel discussions and meet industry-leading opinion leaders at Fazzaco Expo.

Free tickets.

Fazzaco Expo will charge no fees for visitors to ensure higher traffic, which will bring an estimated 10,000 visitors on-site.

On the other hand, Fazzaco’s goal is to provide the best possible visiting experience for all attendees at the 6,000 sqm venue. It’s a great place for visitors to exchange ideas, discuss trading skills, and map out their blueprint for starting their own business.

Please contact [email protected] to reserve your booth.

Media Contact :

Name: Kim Ho

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fazzaco/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fazzaco_fx

Address: Limassol, Cyprus; Zipcode: 999058

