Fifth Third Bank Welcomes Back Art Weston

Will take on new role focused on artificial intelligence

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fifth Third Bank, National Association, announced Art Weston will be rejoining the Bank in a newly created role to deploy artificial intelligence at scale delivering leading customer experiences in assisted self-service channels. As director of automated channel transformation, Weston will be responsible for developing and executing artificial intelligence capabilities into the Bank’s customer experience across all consumer channels. He previously was the head of the Bank’s decision sciences group from 2016 to 2021.





“We are pleased that after a short departure, Art is returning to Fifth Third Bank,” said Jude Schramm, chief information officer of Fifth Third. “We take pride in our innovation and digital products that are coupled with the reliability and local presence of a more than 160-year-old bank. With the creation of this role, we are excited to accelerate the development of our assisted self-service channels to empower our customers to interact with us how and when they want, via text or voice, to efficiently achieve their banking goals. Art has the expertise and insight for what drives exceptional customer experiences across all channels, which is an asset for our entire organization benefiting our customers.”

Fifth Third has a history of innovation, including pioneering the first shared ATM network, JEANIE®, in the 1970s. The Bank has been continuously modernizing its technology to deliver a differentiated digital experience for customers and employees​​​​​​.

In the past year, Fifth Third has announced the acquisition of two digital finance companies – Provide and Dividend Financial – not only to complement its strategies for small business and solar energy, but also to expand its digital capabilities. In addition, the Bank launched Fifth Third Momentum Banking in April 2021 – a free digital-first platform and product suite for retail customers that is unparalleled in the industry. Combining the best of innovative fintech functionality with reliability, access, and human touch, Fifth Third offers customers a broad array of solutions for quick access to their money.

Weston’s extensive background in advanced analytics and customer insights will support Fifth Third’s current strategies and assist in its continued growth. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in marketing and decision technologies from Indiana University Bloomington.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,079 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,201 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2022, had $549 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

Contacts

Beth Oates (Media Relations)



[email protected] | 313-230-9002

Chris Doll (Investor Relations)



[email protected] | 513-534-2345