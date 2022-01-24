ZCG Adds to Credit Investment Team

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Z Capital Group, L.L.C. (“ZCG”), a leading private markets asset manager, today announced the hiring of three directors to the Z Capital Credit Partners’ (“ZCCP”) Investment Team:

Jedidiah “Jeddy” Lee has extensive experience in leveraged credit markets, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, securitizations, and middle-market and direct lending. At ZCG, Mr. Lee is responsible for sourcing, research and analysis of existing and prospective performing, stressed and distressed investments, and middle-market loans. Prior to ZCG, he was a Vice President at Bayside Capital, the special situations and distressed debt affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, where he identified, researched, and evaluated investment opportunities in stressed and distressed credit, and an analyst in the restructuring group at Lazard and Houlihan Lokey. Mr. Lee has a B.S. in finance and accounting from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business.

Gregory Poos has extensive experience in leveraged credit markets, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, securitizations, and middle-market and direct lending. At ZCG, Mr. Poos is responsible for sourcing, research, and analysis of existing and prospective performing, stressed and distressed investments, and middle-market loans. Prior to ZCG, he was a credit analyst at Arrowmark Partners, focused on performing and stressed credit investments across a range of sectors. Earlier in his career, Mr. Poos was a Vice President at Garrison Investment Group investing in credit opportunities across multiple sectors for Garrison CLOs, credit opportunities fund, and private credit funds. He has a B.S. in finance from Virginia Tech.

Vlad Vladescu has extensive experience in leveraged credit markets. At ZCG, he is responsible for sourcing, research, and analysis of existing and prospective performing, stressed and distressed investments, and middle-market loans. Prior to ZCG, Mr. Vladescu was a research analyst at King Street Capital focused on performing and distressed credit investments for King Street CLOs and hedge fund. Earlier in his career, he was a credit research analyst at TIAA-CREF Asset Management covering investment grade and high yield. Mr. Vladescu has a B.S. in finance from Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held, New York based investment firm with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. ZCG has industry leading track records in private equity and credit for over 25 years. ZCG’s investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

Z Capital Credit Partners, LLC (“ZCCP”) is the credit fund management platform. ZCCP invests across a range of credit investments including leveraged loans, private debt, and opportunistic stressed credit. ZCCP manages closed and open-ended funds as well as structured direct lending vehicles for strategic debt. Developed over 20 years, ZCCP’s approach to fundamental credit analysis encompasses proprietary sourcing, sophisticated structuring and comprehensive risk management using the Olympus™ system.

For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



Jonathan Keehner / Tim Ragones / Kate Thompson



212-355-4449