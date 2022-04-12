First Trust Launches First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

An index-tracking ETF that provides exposure to companies that comprise the metaverse industry

WHEATON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has launched a new ETF, the First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (Nasdaq: ARVR) (the “fund”). The fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund’s fees and expenses) of an index called the Indxx Metaverse Index (the “index”) which is designed to track the performance of companies that are involved in offering technologies that assist in creating the Metaverse.

“Metaverse” describes the next generation of the Internet, which has the potential to allow creators to build the next chapter of human interaction through immersive experiences in three-dimensional virtual spaces. “Although the Metaverse is still in its early stages, we believe this ecosystem offers tremendous opportunity for innovation, including many applications that we don’t fully appreciate today,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, Senior Vice President and ETF Strategist at First Trust. “As a leading provider of thematic ETFs, we are excited to offer ARVR as a way to gain exposure to stocks that may benefit from the growth and maturity of this dynamic investment theme,” Issakainen said.

Indxx defines the Metaverse as being comprised of the following sub-themes: Internet protocol & contents; platforms; payment; optics & display; and semiconductors, hardware, and 5G. “Technological innovation deployed in the construction of the ongoing initiatives to build a metaverse is laying the foundation for a new digital frontier. In this regard, bold new ventures are leaning into the future to create a more dynamic and exciting era of opportunity in the digital space. These areas in particular are ripe for investor exposure, especially due to their potential application in a variety of industries,” said Rahul Sen Sharma, Managing Partner at Indxx. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the First Trust team throughout the licensing process to bring this methodology to life.”

Chandan Kumar G V, Manager, Index Products at Indxx added, “Each of our products represents a valuable opportunity that is backed by top-notch research and a robust methodology that exemplifies an innovative sector. The Indxx Metaverse Index is a testament to this, and we are excited to bring this index to life through our relationship with First Trust.”

For more information about First Trust, please contact Ryan Issakainen at (630) 765-8689

About First Trust

First Trust is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the fund’s investment advisor. First Trust and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First Trust has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $216 billion as of March 31, 2022 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. First Trust is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. First Trust and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.ftportfolios.com.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing.

Indxx and Indxx Metaverse Index (“Index”) are trademarks of Indxx, LLC (“Indxx”) and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by First Trust. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Indxx and Indxx makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such product. The Index is determined, composed and calculated by Indxx without regard to First Trust or the Fund.

