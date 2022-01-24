Fujitsu’s corporate brand identity system awarded iF DESIGN AWARD 2022

TOKYO, Apr 27, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu today announced that its Corporate Brand Identity System has been awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022, one of the world’s most prestigious design awards, in the discipline Communication, category Company Branding.

Image 1: “Corporate Brand Identity System” images of materials and documents Image 2: Corporate Brand Identity System

Fujitsu’s Corporate Brand Identity System includes a set of documents, design templates and material libraries that define and leverage the design elements which represent the corporate brand, such as logomarks, colors, fonts, and photos, to create a consistent image across advertising, the web, presentation materials, events, business cards, offices, and more.

Fujitsu completely revamped its brand identity in October 2021 with the launch of Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu’s new global business brand to create a sustainable world, deploying new creative brand assets globally across all customer touch points and within the Fujitsu organization.

The iF judging panel recognized Fujitsu’s objective to create a new brand identity as part of Fujitsu’s corporate transformation efforts based on its purpose “To make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation,” and its brand refresh activity. Fujitsu’s Corporate Brand Identity System was also evaluated from the perspective of style, emotional appeal, and depth of design elements. The award was jointly awarded to Interbrand Corporation(1), which was responsible for the design of Fujitsu’s new Corporate Brand Identity system. The award ceremony will be held in Berlin, Germany on May 16, 2022.

Characteristics of Fujitsu’s new Corporate Brand Identity System:

– Fujitsu’s iconic Infinity Supergraphic which symbolizes Fujitsu’s commitment to the renewing force of transformation and the virtuous cycle of sustainability in 15 different color gradients

– A color wheel of 8 primary colors and 6 functional colors that represent Fujitsu’s diverse 360 degrees worldview

– Fujitsu’s unique corporate font, “Fujitsu Infinity Pro,” that focuses on readability for millions of people

– Standards for creating photos, illustrations, and videos that represent diversity and inclusion

Roles and responsibilities:

Fujitsu: Corporate Brand Identity System Strategy and Planning

Interbrand (London and Tokyo offices): Global Design Concept Development and Guidelines Development

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

One of the most prestigious design awards in the world, awarded by the iF International Forum Design GmbH (Hanover, Germany) since 1953. Based on the five criteria “Idea,” “Form,” “Function,” “Differentiation,” and “Impact,” a jury of world-class design experts evaluated a record of 10,776 applications submitted this year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com