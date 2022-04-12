Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed LANDWORLD (LWD) on April 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LWD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: LANDWORLD (LWD) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

As a practical NFT real estate protocol, LANDWORLD (LWD) utilizes the power of blockchain technology to create a platform optimized for real estate transactions, so that everyone can participate in real estate investment. Its native token LWD has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April 26, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing LANDWORLD

LANDWORLD is an NFT cryptocurrency platform developed for the purpose of real estate development investment, real estate purchase, and real estate joint purchase.

By applying blockchain innovation to the real estate market, real business sites such as buildings, apartments, condos, and hotels, the team plans to build the LANDWORLD ecosystem by sharing real estate information with LANDWORLD users. Users of LANDWORLD can conveniently and safely access real estate information anytime, anywhere, without time and space restrictions.

In addition, there is also a LANDWORLD Payment function that allows users to freely pay at LANDWORLD affiliated merchants. No separate procedure is required, and users can transfer the LANDWORLD they have in their wallet easily and safely.

The method of incorporating blockchain into real estate has already begun, and this method will gradually become common for many companies through the imitation stage, and among them, LANDWORLD will become a symbol of real estate coin, a new financial product.

About LWD Token

LANDWORLD (LWD) is a medium for maintaining the real estate ecosystem and revitalizing the platform. It functions as a utility token used on the platform as a medium for user-to-user exchange. LWD provides a convenient and secure payment and settlement method between users interacting within the LANDWORLD platform ecosystem.

Based on ERC-20, LWD has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for token sale, 30% will be used for marketing, 15% is provided for operation, 10% is provided for staking, and the rest 5% is allocated to the team and advisor.

LWD token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April 26, 2022. Investors who are interested in LANDWORLD investment can easily buy and sell LWD token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about LWD Token:

Official Website: http://landwd.io/index_en.html

Telegram: https://t.me/LANDWORLD_Official

Listing Announcement on LBank Exchange: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/6057903872409-LWD-LANDWORLD-will-be-listed-on-LBank.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121733