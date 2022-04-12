Fulgent Genetics to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

TEMPLE CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “Company”), a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ming Hsieh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim, Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Larry Weiss will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.

The call can be accessed through a live audio webcast in the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com, and through a live conference call by dialing (888) 394-8218 using the confirmation code 3761353. An audio replay will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics is a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health. Fulgent’s proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy, and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing (“NGS”) with its technology platform, the Company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. A cornerstone of the Company’s business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients’ unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service, and automated lab services.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
The Blueshirt Group

Nicole Borsje, 415-217-2633

[email protected]

