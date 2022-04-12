KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FMC GMSR ISSUER TRUST, MSR COLLATERALIZED NOTES, Series 2022-GT1

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA assigns preliminary ratings of ‘BBB- (sf)’ to the Series 2022-GT1, Class A Term Notes and ‘BBB- (sf)’ to the Series 2022-GT1, Class B Term Notes from FMC GMSR ISSUER TRUST, Freedom Mortgage Corporation’s (FMC) master trust issuer of notes backed by a participation certificate evidencing a participation interest in mortgage servicing rights (MSR) on loans underlying Ginnie Mae guaranteed mortgage backed securities.

KBRA’s rating on the Series 2022-GT1 Term Notes is primarily driven by the credit rating of Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“FMC”) (KBRA Rating: BB+/Stable) as repurchase obligor under a repo facility in support of the Issuer’s mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) granted by Ginnie Mae to FMC, with certain transaction features, such as (i) the alignment of interest between FMC, Ginnie Mae, and the VFN and term noteholders, (ii) the potential ability to transfer servicing in the event of a FMC default, (iii) the existence of the Ginnie Mae Acknowledgment Agreement, and (iv) the requirement that the borrowing base be trued up monthly, providing slight uplift on the rating of the notes.

In performing the rating review, KBRA utilized its Finance Company Global Rating Methodology, Corporate Instrument Notching Global Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology.

