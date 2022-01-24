German Federal Cyber Security Authority Recommends CrowdStrike as Qualified APT Response Service Provider

German Federal Office of Information Security (BSI) Formally Acknowledges CrowdStrike’s Expertise and Qualifications in Incident Response

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data, has been added to the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) list of qualified Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) response service providers. The BSI list helps companies, critical infrastructure operators, and government institutions find qualified security service providers to defend against ongoing attacks or prevent reinfection of their IT infrastructures. CrowdStrike’s full-service incident response (IR) offering meets the stringent criteria of the BSI Act under Section 3 of the BSIG (§ 3 BSIG) and is recommended for responding to APT attacks. The BSI’s recognition underscores CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Services as a leader in providing German organizations with the Incident Response services and expertise needed to properly mitigate cyberattacks.

The recommendation comes within days of CrowdStrike being granted Impact Level 4 (IL-4) authorization from the United States Defense Information Systems Agency – achievements that open the door for additional sales to the public sector. The recommendation from BSI demonstrates the company’s continued strong momentum and expansion within the international market.

As a qualified security service provider, CrowdStrike successfully passed the BSI’s two-stage evaluation, in which the company’s processes and investigation services were first tested with regard to compliance. Subsequently, in a technical interview CrowdStrike’s experts were extensively tested and evaluated in a series of fictional scenarios.

“Being included in the BSI’s list of qualified APT response service providers is a great endorsement of our growing services business in Germany, the expertise of our elite team in the region and around the globe, and most importantly, the team’s mission-focused approach to protecting our German customers,” said Shawn Henry, CrowdStrike chief security officer and president of CrowdStrike Services. “Stopping sophisticated attackers requires speed and visibility and the combined effort of human expertise and technology. CrowdStrike’s fully cloud-native Falcon® platform coupled with our teams’ expertise enables best-in-class response capabilities, and makes CrowdStrike an industry leader in protecting organizations from advanced threats.”

The BSI recommendation of CrowdStrike’s Incident Response services comes on the heels of CrowdStrike being named a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2022 Report.

For more information on CrowdStrike’s IR services in Germany and the DACH region, visit the CrowdStrike website or visit BSI.

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world's most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

