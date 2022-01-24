Leading AI Invest-tech Firm, Qraft Technologies, Welcomes Minwoo Choi as US Head of Engineering and Paul Lieberman as US Head of Product & Investment Strategy

The firm is aggressively expanding its United States footprint following its strategic investment partnership from SoftBank

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qraft Technologies Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) enabling invest-tech company, welcomes Minwoo Choi, U.S. Head of Engineering, and Paul Lieberman, U.S. Head of Product & Investment Strategy. Each executive brings more than 20 years of experience to Qraft in their respective field. Qraft develops and operates deep learning-based algorithms for asset management and wealth advisory firms and has demonstrated the performance of its proprietary AI engine through its NYSE-listed ETFs. Qraft also offers B2B AI solutions, ranging from security selection and portfolio construction to asset allocation and model management, allowing global asset managers to harness the power of AI in investments.

Choi brings his expertise in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science to Qraft. Most recently, Choi served as the President of Trillion Star Capital LLC, where he led research projects and new product development with a focus on Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI. Choi holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Seoul National University and earned a Masters in Mathematics in Finance from New York University and a Masters in Data Science from Columbia University. At Qraft, Choi will focus on all aspects of the AI engineering function in the U.S., leveraging Qraft’s machine and deep learning capabilities to build additional investment solutions for commercial application.

“I look forward to joining the Qraft team and expanding its presence in the U.S., while leading the engineering function to further build upon Qraft’s machine and deep learning capabilities,” says Choi. “Qraft is trailblazing the use of artificial intelligence in the investment management industry around the globe.”

Lieberman brings his expertise as a product manager and quantitative researcher to Qraft, with a focus on models and strategies utilizing machine learning. Lieberman most recently served as a Quantitative Portfolio Manager at SPY Capital Management. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy from the University of Chicago and received his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. At Qraft, Lieberman will devote his efforts to leading the end-to-end investment product lifecycle of R&D, design, and management of the company’s AI-driven product platform.

“As a leader in AI-enabling technology in the asset management industry, I am thrilled to join Qraft Technologies as a founding member of the U.S. team,” says Lieberman. “I look forward to collaborating with some of the industry’s brightest at the cross section of AI and asset management to further Qraft’s business goals and grow the company’s footprint across the region.”

The hiring of Choi and Lieberman demonstrates Qraft’s robust expansion into the U.S. market following the onboarding of U.S. CEO Robert Nestor in 2021 and the recent strategic investment partnership with Softbank to develop artificial intelligence capabilities in asset management.

“We see a bright future in invest-tech, where we are developing innovative AI solutions to advance the scope, speed, and scale of how investments are analyzed,” said Nestor. “Bringing onboard talented individuals such as Minwoo Choi and Paul Lieberman to our team at Qraft is a critical first step in achieving our vision to fundamentally transform investment decision making.”

About Qraft

Qraft is an invest-tech company aiming to drive growth in the asset management industry through its innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and investing. Qraft has four AI ETFs listed on the NYSE (tickers: QRFT, AMOM, HDIV, NVQ) and offers other investment solutions, including a robo advisory solution and an AI order-execution system. From data processing to alpha research and portfolio execution, Qraft has established a successful track record in developing innovative AI solutions that have been adopted by major financial institutions and turned into successful AI products and services.

The Qraft AI ETFs provide low-cost, actively managed exposure to U.S. large cap stocks and use artificial intelligence as the basis to make security selection decisions. We believe our AI ETFs have the potential to empower investors seeking balanced exposure to factors that have historically been associated with strong returns.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-855-973-7880 or visit our website at www.qraftaietf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The Funds are subject to numerous risks including but not limited to: Equity Risk, Sector Risk, Large Cap Risk, Management Risk, and Trading Risk. The Funds rely heavily on a proprietary artificial intelligence selection model as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such model. To the extent the model does not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund’s strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Funds may lose value. Additionally, the funds are non-diversified, which means that they may invest more of their assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if they were a diversified fund. As a result, each Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. A new or smaller fund’s performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

