Grove Collaborative Appoints Sergio Cervantes as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grove Collaborative, Inc. (“Grove” or “the Company”), a certified B Corp™ and leading sustainable consumer products company, today announced Sergio Cervantes has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer.

Cervantes comes to Grove with significant financial executive experience in global consumer products, including 18 years with Unilever and four years at Gillette. During the past six years, Cervantes served as CFO of Murad, a high-end skin-care brand that was acquired by Unilever in 2015. At Murad, Cervantes led the post-acquisition integration into Unilever’s Beauty and Personal Care Prestige division and implemented operational and financial efficiencies that drove both sales growth and profit improvement. In June 2021, Cervantes took on the additional role of Acting CEO of Murad.

Stuart Landesberg, Grove’s CEO and Co-Founder stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Sergio to the team. His extensive background in consumer products and deep finance and operational experience will be valuable assets to Grove. In particular, Sergio’s expertise in growing distribution channels and driving profitability are core to our roadmap. I look forward to partnering with Sergio to lead our company as we continue to deliver on our mission driven growth objectives.”

“I am extremely excited to join Grove and build upon the solid foundation that has been created to further advance the Company’s mission and achieve our financial objectives,” said Cervantes. “I look forward to working with the Grove team to make the world a better place, while we execute our financial plans for the benefit of our stakeholders.”

Cervantes assumed the position of Chief Financial Officer from interim Co-CFOs Phil Moon and Janae De Crescenzo, who will continue with the Company in their positions as VP of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, respectively.

About Grove Collaborative

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates over 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainably powerful home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been thoroughly vetted against strict standards to be uncompromisingly healthy, beautifully effective, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove Collaborative is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ and in 2021, entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide, making sustainable home care products even more accessible. Grove is the first plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to being 100% plastic-free by 2025. For more information, visit www.grove.com.

On December 7, 2021, Grove and VGII, entered into the Agreement and Plan of Merger, as amended, that will result in Grove becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will continue to operate under the Grove name and will be listed on the NYSE under the new “GROV” ticker symbol.

