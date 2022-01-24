Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

H&P’s North America Solutions segment exited the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 with 171 active rigs, up over 10% during the quarter

Quarterly North America Solutions operating income increased $30 million sequentially, while direct margins(1) increased $30 million to $114 million sequentially, as revenues increased by $68 million to $409 million and expenses increased by $38 million to $294 million

The Company reported a fiscal second quarter net loss of $(0.05) per diluted share; including select items(2) of $0.12 per diluted share

North America Solutions revenue per day increased approximately $1,500/day or 7% to $24,500/day on a sequential basis with additional increases expected

On March 2, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 27, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) reported a net loss of $5 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, from operating revenues of $468 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $51 million, or $(0.48) per diluted share, on revenues of $410 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The net losses per diluted share for the second and first quarters of fiscal year 2022 include $0.12 and $(0.03), respectively, of after-tax gains and losses comprised of select items(2). For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, select items(2) were comprised of:

$0.13 of after-tax gains pertaining to non-cash fair market adjustments to our equity investments

$(0.01) of after-tax losses pertaining to losses on sale of assets

Net cash provided by operating activities was $23 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to net cash used by operating activities of $4 million in the prior quarter.

President and CEO John Lindsay commented, “Just when the energy industry is beginning to normalize, another geopolitical event and its immediate and lasting ramifications provide a sharp reminder of how critical abundant, cost effective and secure energy is to sustaining the broader global economy. Given the industry’s experience in recent years we are not at all surprised to find our customers remaining rational and disciplined with regards to their capital expenditures, even in the face of spiking commodity prices. Holding that line is something we believe is crucial to creating a healthy and sustainable industry over the longer-term.

“During the quarter our active North America Solutions rig count increased in line with expectations and exited the quarter at 171 rigs. The industry rig count increase in the March quarter continued to shrink the availability of super-spec rigs that have worked at some point in the last two years, compounding the pre-existing supply-demand constraints in the market. As we have previously noted, the value proposition H&P brings to its customers through technology-driven efficiency and wellbore quality combined with the current market dynamics is accelerating improvements in contract economics. Like our customers, we expect to have disciplined capex spending, consistent with current industry trends, and as a consequence, the underlying supply-demand tightness will likely persist. We believe these conditions could provide a pathway to achieve significant improvement in average spot contract revenues. Our ultimate aim is to generate returns more in line with the high-value drilling solutions we are providing to our customers.

“The outlook for international markets remains positive with additional developments and prospects progressing albeit it at a much slower pace than what we have experienced domestically. In South America, Argentina and Colombia remain areas of focus and we have begun to re-contract rigs located in those countries. In the Middle East, our strategy and opportunity set is a bit different. We started delivering the rigs we sold to ADNOC Drilling and are moving forward with the strong business alliance we established with them. We are also actively pursuing opportunities to export some of our idle super-spec capacity into that region. While we are optimistic about our strategy in the Middle East, we are also keenly aware that this is a long-term play and it will take time for opportunities to emerge and fully develop.”

Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Smith also commented, “While a company’s financial position and cash flows are tested during a declining and weak market, its fiscal discipline is often tested during a recovering and strong market. At this time, we remain fully committed to a long-standing, fiscally sound and disciplined approach to capital allocation and hence we are not compelled to adjust our previously established capex budget range of $250 to $270 million for fiscal 2022.

“The economics for our spot contracts are improving and we expect similar improvements for our term contracts as they are renewed or move into the spot market in the coming quarters. As John alluded to, current contracting economics are moving our financial returns higher and the resulting cash generation will enhance our strong financial position furthering our ability to take advantage of various opportunities, including capital allocation to shareholders.”

John Lindsay concluded, “We continue to be encouraged as the industry rebounds; however, we are reminded, particularly with elevated commodity prices, of the industry track record to add excessive capacity to the market and the longer-term negative consequences that could ultimately result from those actions if not carefully considered. The axiom, “Change is the only constant in life” keeps us mindful of the changing industry dynamics and the long-term challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I would also add that another constant at H&P has been the passion and innovative spirit of our hardworking employees, who continue to lead the way forward within our industry and partnering with our customers to create value for our shareholders.”

Operating Segment Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

North America Solutions:

This segment had operating income of $1.3 million compared to an operating loss of $28.9 million during the previous quarter. The increase in operating income was primarily due to higher activity levels and improving contract economics during the quarter, while the prior quarter was adversely impacted by an impairment for fair market adjustments for equipment held for sale and a restructuring charge. Absent the select item(2) impacts on the previous quarter, this segment’s operating income improved by $27.8 million on a sequential basis.

Direct margins(1) increased by $30.0 million to $114.4 million as both revenues and expenses increased sequentially. Operating results were still negatively impacted by the costs associated with reactivating rigs; $14.2 million in the second fiscal quarter compared to $20.5 million in the previous quarter.

International Solutions:

This segment had an operating loss of $0.8 million compared to an operating income of $8.0 million during the previous quarter. The decrease in operating income related to a contractual dispute with a customer that benefited the first fiscal quarter by $16.4 million, partially offset by a $2.5 million impairment recognized in the prior quarter as well. Absent these select items(2) for the previous quarter, this segment’s operating loss narrowed by $5.0 million on a sequential basis.

Direct margins(1) during the second fiscal quarter were $2.3 million compared to $13.0 million during the previous quarter. Excluding the aforementioned $16.4 million settlement during the first fiscal quarter, direct operating margins(1) increased by $5.6 million on a sequential basis. Current quarter results included a $2.4 million foreign currency loss primarily related to our South American operations compared to a $1.0 million foreign currency loss the previous quarter.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

This segment had operating income of $5.3 million compared to operating income of $5.5 million during the previous quarter. Direct margins(1) for the quarter were $8.3 million compared to $8.6 million in the prior quarter.

Operational Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

North America Solutions:

We expect North America Solutions direct margins(1) to be between $150-$165 million, which includes approximately $5.5 million in estimated reactivation costs

We expect to exit the quarter at approximately 175 contracted rigs

International Solutions:

We expect International Solutions direct margins(1) to be between $(3)-$(1) million, exclusive of any foreign exchange gains or losses

International Solutions direct margins(1) are expected to be negatively impacted by costs incurred to move a rig from the U.S. as part of our Middle East hub strategy

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

We expect Offshore Gulf of Mexico direct margins(1) to be between $7-$9 million

Other Estimates for Fiscal Year 2022

Gross capital expenditures are still expected to be approximately $250 to $270 million; approximately 50% expected for maintenance, including tubular purchases, roughly 35% expected for skidding to walking conversions and approximately 15% for corporate and information technology. Ongoing asset sales include reimbursements for lost and damaged tubulars and sales of other used drilling equipment that offset a portion of the gross capital expenditures and are still expected to total approximately $45 million in fiscal year 2022.

Depreciation and amortization expenses are still expected to be approximately $405 million

Research and development expenses for fiscal year 2022 are still expected to be roughly $27 million

Selling, general and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2022 are now expected to be just over $180 million

Select Items Included in Net Income per Diluted Share

Second quarter of fiscal year 2022 net loss of $(0.05) per diluted share included $0.12 in after-tax gains comprised of the following:

$0.13 of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments

$(0.00) of after-tax losses related to restructuring charges

$(0.01) of after-tax losses related to the sale of assets

First quarter of fiscal year 2022 net loss of $(0.48) per diluted share included $(0.03) in after-tax losses comprised of the following:

$0.13 of after-tax gains related to a settlement of a previous contractual dispute with an international customer

$0.38 of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments

$(0.01) of after-tax losses related to restructuring charges

$(0.03) of after-tax losses related to the sale of assets

$(0.03) of non-cash after-tax losses for impairments related to fair market value adjustments to decommissioned rigs and equipment that are held for sale

$(0.47) of after-tax losses related to a debt make-whole premium and write-off of debt discount and issuance costs

Conference Call

A conference call will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations, to discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal year 2022 results. Dial-in information for the conference call is (877) 830-2596 for domestic callers or (785) 424-1744 for international callers. The call access code is ‘Helmerich’. You may also listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live over the internet by logging on to the Company’s website at http://www.helmerichpayne.com and accessing the corresponding link through the investor relations section by clicking on “Investors” and then clicking on “News and Events – Events & Presentations” to find the event and the link to the webcast.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P strives to operate with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. As of March 31, 2022, H&P’s fleet included 236 land rigs in the U.S., 28 international land rigs and seven offshore platform rigs. For more information, see H&P online at www.helmerichpayne.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial position, operations outlook, business strategy, dividends, share repurchases, budgets, projected costs and plans, objectives of management for future operations, contract terms, financing and funding, spot contract economics, future supply-demand tightness, capex spending and outlook for international markets are forward-looking statements. For information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10‑K and quarterly reports on Form 10‑Q. As a result of these factors, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information changes in internal estimates, expectations or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

We use our Investor Relations website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.

Note Regarding Trademarks. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. owns or has rights to the use of trademarks, service marks and trade names that it uses in conjunction with the operation of its business. Some of the trademarks that appear in this release or otherwise used by H&P include FlexRig, which may be registered or trademarked in the U.S. and other jurisdictions.

(1) Direct margin, which is considered a non-GAAP metric, is defined as operating revenues less direct operating expenses and is included as a supplemental disclosure we believe it is useful in assessing and understanding our current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time. See — Non-GAAP Measurements for a reconciliation of segment operating income(loss) to direct margin. Expected direct margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measure is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of certain item. There, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of expected direct margin to the most comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

(2) Select items are considered non-GAAP metrics and are included as a supplemental disclosure as the Company believes identifying and excluding select items is useful in assessing and understanding current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time involving previous and subsequent periods and/or forecasting future periods results. Select items are excluded as they are deemed to be outside of the Company’s core business operations. See — Non-GAAP Measurements.

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING REVENUES Drilling services $ 465,370 $ 407,534 $ 294,026 $ 872,904 $ 538,807 Other 2,227 2,248 2,145 4,475 3,741 467,597 409,782 296,171 877,379 542,548 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Drilling services operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization 339,759 299,652 230,313 639,411 429,002 Other operating expenses 1,181 1,182 1,274 2,363 2,636 Depreciation and amortization 102,937 100,437 106,417 203,374 213,278 Research and development 6,387 6,527 5,334 12,914 10,917 Selling, general and administrative 47,051 43,715 39,349 90,766 78,652 Asset impairment charge — 4,363 54,284 4,363 54,284 Restructuring charges 63 742 1,608 805 1,746 Gain on reimbursement of drilling equipment (6,448 ) (5,254 ) (3,748 ) (11,702 ) (5,939 ) Other (gain) loss on sale of assets (716 ) 1,029 22,263 313 12,118 490,214 452,393 457,094 942,607 796,694 OPERATING LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (22,617 ) (42,611 ) (160,923 ) (65,228 ) (254,146 ) Other income (expense) Interest and dividend income 3,399 2,589 4,819 5,988 6,698 Interest expense (4,390 ) (6,114 ) (5,759 ) (10,504 ) (11,898 ) Gain on investment securities 22,132 47,862 2,520 69,994 5,444 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (60,083 ) — (60,083 ) — Other (476 ) (542 ) (577 ) (1,018 ) (2,057 ) 20,665 (16,288 ) 1,003 4,377 (1,813 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (1,952 ) (58,899 ) (159,920 ) (60,851 ) (255,959 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,672 (7,568 ) (36,624 ) (4,896 ) (54,739 ) Loss from continuing operations (4,624 ) (51,331 ) (123,296 ) (55,955 ) (201,220 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (352 ) (31 ) 2,293 (383 ) 9,786 Income tax provision — — — — — Income (loss) from discontinued operations (352 ) (31 ) 2,293 (383 ) 9,786 NET LOSS $ (4,976 ) $ (51,362 ) $ (121,003 ) $ (56,338 ) $ (191,434 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.05 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.87 ) Income from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.09 Net loss $ (0.05 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.78 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.05 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.87 ) Income from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.09 Net loss $ (0.05 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.78 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 105,393 107,571 107,861 106,494 107,738 Diluted 105,393 107,571 107,861 106,494 107,738

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, September 30, (in thousands except share data and share amounts) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,206 $ 917,534 Short-term investments 148,377 198,700 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,490 and $2,068, respectively 329,572 228,894 Inventories of materials and supplies, net 83,588 84,057 Prepaid expenses and other, net 97,380 85,928 Assets held-for-sale 57,373 71,453 Total current assets 918,496 1,586,566 Investments 219,295 135,444 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,022,335 3,127,287 Other Noncurrent Assets: Goodwill 45,653 45,653 Intangible assets, net 70,246 73,838 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,325 49,187 Other assets, net 13,000 16,153 Total other noncurrent assets 174,224 184,831 Total assets $ 4,334,350 $ 5,034,128 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 105,123 $ 71,996 Dividends payable 26,697 27,332 Current portion of long-term debt, net — 483,486 Accrued liabilities 245,778 283,492 Total current liabilities 377,598 866,306 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-term debt, net 541,969 541,997 Deferred income taxes 552,263 563,437 Other 125,754 147,757 Noncurrent liabilities – discontinued operations 2,356 2,013 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,222,342 1,255,204 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock, $.10 par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized, 112,222,865 shares issued as of both March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, and 105,285,460 and 107,898,859 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively 11,222 11,222 Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued — — Additional paid-in capital 514,771 529,903 Retained earnings 2,463,665 2,573,375 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,456 ) (20,244 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 6,937,405 shares and 4,324,006 shares as of March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively (235,792 ) (181,638 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,734,410 2,912,618 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,334,350 $ 5,034,128

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (56,338 ) $ (191,434 ) Adjustment for (income) loss from discontinued operations 383 (9,786 ) Loss from continuing operations (55,955 ) (201,220 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 203,374 213,278 Asset impairment charge 4,363 54,284 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 559 920 Loss on extinguishment of debt 60,083 — Provision for credit loss 669 (227 ) Provision for obsolete inventory (761 ) 423 Stock-based compensation 14,163 14,277 Gain on investment securities (69,994 ) (5,444 ) Gain on reimbursement of drilling equipment (11,702 ) (5,939 ) Other loss on sale of assets 313 12,118 Deferred income tax benefit (11,597 ) (46,068 ) Other (3,526 ) 3,646 Changes in assets and liabilities (111,051 ) 18,779 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 18,938 58,827 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (42 ) (25 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,896 58,802 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (104,482 ) (30,745 ) Other capital expenditures related to assets held-for-sale (10,550 ) — Purchase of short-term investments (68,565 ) (105,662 ) Purchase of long-term investments (14,124 ) (1,069 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 117,456 63,742 Proceeds from asset sales 34,944 13,419 Net cash used in investing activities (45,321 ) (60,315 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (54,007 ) (54,230 ) Payments for employee taxes on net settlement of equity awards (5,503 ) (2,119 ) Payment of contingent consideration from acquisition of business (250 ) (250 ) Payments for early extinguishment of long-term debt (487,148 ) — Make-whole premium payment (56,421 ) — Share repurchases (76,999 ) — Other (587 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (680,915 ) (56,599 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (707,340 ) (58,112 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 936,716 536,747 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 229,376 $ 478,635

Contacts

Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations



[email protected]

(918) 588‑5190

