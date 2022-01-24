Hiya and Gabb Wireless Partner to Protect Kids from Spam and Fraud Calls

“The Safe Phone for Kids” integrates Hiya’s call protection technology

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced it is partnering with Gabb Wireless, the leader in providing safe tech for kids, to protect them from spam and fraud calls in the United States. Hiya’s call protection service has been integrated into Gabb Guard and is available to Gabb customers today.

The spam and fraud call problem affects everyone with a phone number, no matter their age or location. According to Hiya’s 2022 State of the Call Report, Americans received an average of 18 spam and fraud calls per month last year. The collaboration between Hiya and Gabb is bringing the industry’s most advanced call protection service, Adaptive AI, to the Gabb Wireless Phone as well as future models and, most importantly, provides a critical layer of protection for kids so they are only communicated with as intended.

“This is a unique opportunity to deploy our services to protect one of the most vulnerable groups of phone users,” said Kush Parikh, president at Hiya. “Hiya’s services are directly integrated into devices, networks, and apps worldwide, and we’re excited to add another partner and bring our technology to the people who need it.”

Hiya’s call protection service is powered by self-learning AI models and is integrated directly into wireless networks and smartphone devices across the globe. Hiya currently protects more than 200 million users by flagging spam calls and blocking fraud calls from reaching consumers.

Gabb Wireless will integrate Hiya’s call protection features directly into the phone dialer on the Gabb Phone, an Android device.

“Protecting kids from unwanted contact and introducing them to technology safely is at the forefront of everything we do,” said Nate Randle, CEO of Gabb Wireless. “We’re excited about our new partnership with Hiya.”

About Gabb Wireless

Founded in 2018, Gabb Wireless is a rapidly growing cellular network company that provides safe technology solutions for kids. With a mission to solve the growing screen-time addiction among youth, Gabb creates the safest technology for kids. For each step of kids’ development, Gabb offers products that keep families connected, give kids freedom and provide parents peace of mind. Learn more at www.gabbwireless.com.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world’s leading Voice Performance Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya’s SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 200 million users, power services like AT&T Call Protect and Samsung Smart Call, and deliver voice performance insights to businesses across the globe. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

